December started with a pretty loud weekend in Bulgarian football. Nothing unusual on the schedule, but the matches themselves had enough going on to keep people talking. Fans were jumping between score apps, clips, bits of commentary, and the usual forum threads. On those days, the conversations move fast and jump from one topic to another, especially when late goals change the mood in seconds.

Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 Edge Botev Plovdiv In A Wild Match

Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 took a 3–2 win from Botev Plovdiv on the 6th. The match never appropriately settled. Lokomotiv looked alright in the first half, then faded, then picked it up again. Botev had their moments, but kept losing the ball where it mattered. It was one of those matches where both sides came away thinking they should’ve taken something from it.

In the fan groups, the conversation slid straight from the missed chances to people moaning about their weekend slips being ruined again, and which betting apps actually pay out quickly. That’s how the top 10 fast payout betting sites ended up in the mix, not as a trend, just the usual scramble from fans trying to settle their bets after a chaotic match.

Cherno More's 2–0 win over CSKA Sofia was cleaner. Cherno More started fast, pressed higher than usual and didn’t let CSKA breathe. CSKA had ten-minute spells when they tried to adjust the tempo, but nothing came of it. For a team that usually drags itself back into matches, they looked flat all the way through.

Yantra Gabrovo Hit By Funding Refusal

In Gabrovo, a different type of sports story. The municipal council decided not to provide the funding Yantra expected. Odd timing, because the team has been playing well. The reaction online was sharp and immediate. Supporters said the club deserved help, not more uncertainty.

People around the club tried to stay calm about it, but it clearly complicates things. Smaller teams rely heavily on local support. When a payment doesn’t arrive, everything gets squeezed: youth training, maintenance, and even travel. The topic grew quickly because it’s not just Yantra. Many clubs outside the big cities face the same issue every year.

Golden Belt Awards Put Combat Sports Back In Focus

The Golden Belt Awards are often mentioned when Bulgaria’s combat sports achievements come up, covering the familiar mix of kickboxing, sambo, karate and sumo. One recent edition recognised athletes such as European kyokushinkai champion Viktor Kolev, a reminder of the level these sports continue to produce.

Coaches tend to repeat the same points when the subject comes up. Old halls, crowded training slots, and long and costly travel to major tournaments. None of it is new, but it remains part of everyday life for athletes working their way through the season.

Tourism And Sport Keep Crossing Paths

BTA also reported more talks between organisers and regional councils about connecting sport with tourism. Towns want ways to bring people in outside the peak seasons. The idea isn’t new, but it keeps resurfacing because it works in some places.

Bansko’s winter events are the clearest example. Varna and Burgas continue to host more water-sport competitions. In the Rhodopes, officials discussed extending some running and cycling routes to attract athletes in spring and autumn. These projects take time, but the interest is there.

Clubs Begin Winter Window Discussions

With the league going into the colder stretch, clubs have started looking at what they need in January. Nothing dramatic has happened yet. Just early movement. Cherno More’s form has brought attention to a couple of their attacking players. Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Slavia Sofia are said to be looking for defensive additions.

Coaches talk a lot about wanting a quiet winter, but that hardly ever happens. Injuries from the earlier rounds have piled up, and a few teams may need quick fixes once the window opens.

National Teams Planning Ahead

The U21 side expects to meet early in 2026. The staff want to organise a proper camp before the qualifiers resume. They’re still sorting out locations based on weather and hall availability.

The women’s national team is arranging friendlies for the first part of the year. Several players returning from clubs abroad should give the squad a slight boost.

The volleyball federation is planning earlier camps for the Nations League. Sofia or Varna may be possible locations, depending on hall dates and player schedules.