Bulgaria Presents Newly Minted Euro Coins to EU Leaders

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov presented sets of Bulgaria’s newly minted euro coins to the heads of the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council, as well as to EU leaders, during his visit to Brussels for a European Council summit.

Ahead of the summit, Zhelyazkov stated that Bulgaria is prepared to act as a committed and responsible member of the euro area. He stressed that adopting the euro is the outcome of long-standing reforms and consistent policy efforts, which he said would strengthen economic stability, increase confidence and open up new prospects for Bulgarian citizens and businesses. These remarks were conveyed in his discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zhelyazkov expressed appreciation for the steady backing provided by the European Commission throughout Bulgaria’s path toward eurozone membership. He underlined that this institutional support has been decisive for bringing the process to its final stage and ensuring the country’s full integration into the euro area. During the exchange, he also presented von der Leyen with the symbolism featured on the national side of the Bulgarian euro coins, explaining how the designs reflect Bulgaria’s history, cultural identity and its place within the European family.

Before the start of the European Council meeting in the Belgian capital, the outgoing prime minister also held talks with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Council President Antonio Costa. He presented both leaders with sets of the Bulgarian euro coins and thanked them for the continued support of the European institutions during Bulgaria’s preparations to join the eurozone, according to information released by the Council of Ministers.

In his conversation with von der Leyen, Zhelyazkov highlighted the importance of constructive dialogue and expert guidance from the Commission at every stage of the technical and institutional preparations for the euro. He described Bulgaria’s future membership in the eurozone as the final step toward full integration into the European Union’s economic and financial structures.

Speaking with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Zhelyazkov again emphasized the value of European institutional support, describing it as a clear signal of trust and recognition of Bulgaria’s sustained efforts to meet all accession criteria. He assured her that the government has taken the necessary steps to guarantee a smooth, transparent and orderly transition to the euro. He also extended special thanks to Metsola for her active and consistent backing of Bulgaria’s positions on both eurozone accession and Schengen membership.

During his meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, Zhelyazkov said that Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone from 1 January 2026 would make the European Union stronger as a whole. He reiterated that adopting the euro would deliver greater economic stability and new opportunities for businesses and citizens. In the context of the challenging discussions expected at the European Council, Zhelyazkov expressed confidence that EU leaders would once again succeed in finding balanced solutions and the necessary compromises.