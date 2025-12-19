Thousands Flood Sofia Center, Call for Machine Voting and Free Elections

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Thousands Flood Sofia Center, Call for Machine Voting and Free Elections @Facebook Sketches of Sofia

Thousands of people gathered in central Sofia on Thursday evening for a protest calling for fair and free elections. The rally was announced a day earlier by the leader of “We Continue the Change,” Asen Vassilev, and took place in the area around the Triangle of Power.

From the very start of the protest, speakers emphasized that the central demand was the guarantee of honest and transparent elections. From the stage, it was stated that “Bulgaria as a rule-of-law state must be a common cause.” The dominant messages on posters echoed this call, with slogans demanding fair and free elections significantly outnumbering placards targeting Delyan Peevski. Among the more eye-catching visuals was a Santa Claus figure carrying a sign reading “The notary took my dwarves,” which many protesters photographed.

The façade of the National Assembly was illuminated with a series of protest messages, including “Don’t feed the pig,” “The mafia is out,” “The Big D should fear you,” “Sarafov out,” and “Slavchev out.” During the rally, protesters also introduced a new chant-anthem aimed at Peevski, vowing unity until his removal and imprisonment.

Calls for electoral reform featured prominently. Representatives of “Youth for Change” demanded the restoration of machine voting in its previous form, insisting that voting machines should not function merely as printers. Velislav Velichkov from the “Justice for Everyone” civic initiative called for the resignation of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, amendments to the Electoral Code, and the introduction of 100 percent machine voting. Addressing the crowd, he questioned whether Peevski and Boyko Borissov had withdrawn from influencing the judiciary, prompting chants of “Yes!” from demonstrators.

A number of political figures from the WCC-DB coalition attended the protest, including Assen Vassilev, Ivaylo Mirchev, Bozhidar Bozanov, and former prime minister Nikolay Denkov. The leader of “Spasi Sofia,” Boris Bonev, was also seen among the participants. Bozhidar Bozanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria,” told the crowd that the ruling majority had voted earlier in the day to remove Peevski’s state security detail out of fear of public pressure. According to him, the authorities fear fair elections most of all, which is why the coalition will continue to insist on machine voting to limit electoral manipulation.

Asen Vassilev said that reclaiming the state for citizens would be a long process, passing inevitably through free elections. He urged people to register as election observers and warned that, despite the government’s resignation, the struggle was not over. According to him, pressure would continue until election dates are officially set. Vassilev thanked the crowd, stating that public mobilization had already prevented the adoption of what he described as a “thieving” 2026 budget and pledged that Peevski’s security would be withdrawn before the current parliament dissolves.

Among the protesters were citizens expressing broader concerns about governance. A participant named Simeon said he was demonstrating against what he described as a corrupt political model dating back to September 9, 1944. Carrying a European flag, he stressed that the protest was pro-European and warned President Rumen Radev against attempting to capitalize politically on the movement without taking clear pro-European positions. Political science student Andrey Dimitrov noted that while the government had resigned, the battle was far from over, emphasizing unity across political differences in pursuit of fair elections and a future in Bulgaria.

The protest concluded with the singing of the national anthem. Earlier in the day, “We Continue the Change” outlined its formal demands: halting further attempts to pass the 2026 budget, amendments to the Electoral Code with full machine voting, removal of Delyan Peevski’s security detail, and the replacement of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

The demonstration coincided with a separate protest organized by “Justice for Everyone” in front of the Sofia Courthouse, also calling for Sarafov’s resignation. Later, participants from that rally joined the crowd in the Triangle of Power. Earlier in the evening, activists from BOEC blocked the entrance to Sarafov’s office at the courthouse.

Ahead of the protests, Sofia police director Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov said that around 20 checkpoints had been set up to screen individuals suspected of planning provocations. The rallies took place roughly a week after the resignation of the Zhelyazkov cabinet and were mirrored by similar protests in other major cities. Organizers reiterated that the latest wave of demonstrations was triggered by renewed attempts by the resigned government to push the 2026 draft budget through parliament, despite earlier withdrawals.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, protest, elections, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures

Astronomical winter officially begins in Bulgaria on Sunday, December 21, at 5:03 p.m. local time, marking the shortest day of the year. In Sofia, daylight will last just 9 hours and 3 minutes, according to Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy

Society » Environment | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 13:24

Russia Ends Military Agreements with Bulgaria and 10 Other NATO Countries

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree instructing the Defense Ministry to end a series of military agreements with 11 Western nations, including Germany, Britain, Poland, and Bulgaria, marking a significant shift in Moscow’s defense

World » Russia | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Murder Probe Draws Spotlight to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, has urged caution against speculation and political interpretations regarding her son’s detention, stressing that any assessments should rely solely on official court decisions

Politics » Diplomacy | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

Bulgaria Stays Out as Europe Launches War Damage Compensation Commission for Ukraine

Bulgaria has opted not to join the newly established International Claims Commission for Ukraine, an initiative created under the Council of Europe to evaluate and determine compensation for destruction, loss, and injuries caused by Russian aggression.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

Bulgaria: Weekend Vignette Overturned after Court Finds Faulty Euro Conversion

The Supreme Administrative Court in Bulgaria has struck down part of the government decree that introduced the so-called weekend vignette, citing an error in the conversion of its price into euros. The ruling affects only the provision that set the vignet

Society | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:44

Bulgaria: Budget Uncertainty Comes To An End (For Now)

After weeks of tension, public protests and shifting budget drafts, the immediate budget crisis has been resolved. For the fourth time since the pandemic, the country will begin the year operating under an extended budget framework.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Murder Probe Draws Spotlight to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, has urged caution against speculation and political interpretations regarding her son’s detention, stressing that any assessments should rely solely on official court decisions

Politics » Diplomacy | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

Bulgaria Stays Out as Europe Launches War Damage Compensation Commission for Ukraine

Bulgaria has opted not to join the newly established International Claims Commission for Ukraine, an initiative created under the Council of Europe to evaluate and determine compensation for destruction, loss, and injuries caused by Russian aggression.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

Bulgaria: Budget Uncertainty Comes To An End (For Now)

After weeks of tension, public protests and shifting budget drafts, the immediate budget crisis has been resolved. For the fourth time since the pandemic, the country will begin the year operating under an extended budget framework.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:34

Bulgaria’s Parliament Begins Three-Week Holiday Until January 10

Bulgaria’s National Assembly is entering a three-week recess, with MPs set to return on January 10, 2026.

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Bulgarian Journalists Rally Against bTV Decision to Remove Morning Show Hosts

The Association of European Journalists in Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has called on journalists and citizens to take part in a protest in support of bTV morning show presenters Maria Tsantsarova and Zlatimir Yochev. The demonstration is scheduled for today,

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:00

'Revival' Challenges Bulgaria's Parliament Over Euro Referendum and Ukraine Aid

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" announced plans to challenge the National Assembly’s recent decisions at the Constitutional Court. The party intends to contest the parliament’s rejection of President Rumen Radev’s proposal to hold a referendum on

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 14:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria