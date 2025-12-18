Bulgaria: Mass Protests Resume in Sofia and At Least Nine Other Cities (LIVE FEED)

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 18:22
The opposition coalition “We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) is testing whether the momentum of public demonstrations can be sustained even after the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government. Thousands have gathered in Sofia. Their demand is for fair elections and a change in the Electoral Code.

In Plovdiv, the protesters have gathered at Saedinenie Square. It is expected that the dissatisfied will make a peaceful march to the Roman Stadium a little later. This is the final point for which the local authorities have given approval. Depending on the number of attendees, a decision will be made on the route of the march. One option is for it to be through the main pedestrian street, and the other through the two large boulevards

The organizers of the protest called for the demonstration to proceed peacefully and published instructions on social networks. Among them, for example, it is written that wearing masks that cover the face is not permissible. The protesters' demands are for the holding of fair elections, which, according to them, will be guaranteed precisely by a machine vote.

The protests were provoked by the fact that the state budget was proposed again on the agenda. The organizers also demand an end to the practice of using the state budget to finance the security of compromised political figures.

The latest rally in Sofia was announced following the surprising inclusion of the regular 2026 draft budget on the parliamentary agenda, despite the government having abandoned it. After the announcement, GERB and TISP withdrew their initiative, and ultimately, the National Assembly only voted on the so-called “extension budget.”

Beyond the capital, WCC-DB is mobilizing citizens across other major cities. Facebook posts from the coalition call for protests at 6:00 p.m. in Plovdiv at “Unity” Square, Varna in front of the municipality, Burgas at the municipal building, Ruse at the Palace of Justice, Veliko Tarnovo at the municipality, Karlovo at the municipal building, Dobrich at “Democracy” Square, Pleven in front of the municipality, and Stara Zagora at the regional administration.

In Sofia, the main event takes place in the “triangle of power,” with a large stage prepared for the rally. At the same time, a separate protest organized by “Justice for Everyone” will target acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov. It begins at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Palace of Justice, after which participants plan to join the WCC-DB rally around 7:00 p.m.

WCC-DB leaders denounced the repeated attempts by the resigned government to push through what they called a “thieving budget,” calling it a provocation to citizens. They urged protesters in all cities to demonstrate against continued state spending on security for figures associated with the former ruling model, specifically naming Peevski and Borissov.

The coalition also demands immediate action from the judiciary: Sarafov must be removed from office, and elections must be conducted with full machine voting, restoring the 2021 system and eliminating paper ballots. The general slogan for the protests remains “Don’t feed the pig with your money!” Demonstrations may also be held in additional settlements.

The wave of civic activism began on November 26 in Sofia and gained intensity on December 1 and 10, sweeping across the country in opposition to the “Peevski-Borisov” governance model. These protests ultimately contributed to the resignation of Zhelyazkov’s cabinet on December 11.

However, there are concerns that GERB and DPS may attempt to regroup, maintain control over key institutions, including the caretaker cabinet, Ministry of Internal Affairs, prosecutor’s office, and regulators, and leverage the old electoral rules to secure influence in the next parliament. PP-DB is relying on sustained public mobilization to counter this strategy, presenting a potential challenge to the entrenched political establishment.

Tags: WCC-DB, sofia, protest, Bulgaria

