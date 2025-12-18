'Europe Will Pay in Blood' if Ukraine Funding Stops - Zelensky’s Stark Warning
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that it is in Europe’s interest to continue supporting Ukraine financially, warning that failure to do so could significantly escalate the conflict and spread the war to the EU.
Speaking at a press conference following a European Council meeting, Zelensky aligned with the position of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, noting that a reduction in support for Ukraine would increase the military threat to Europe. He warned: “If Ukraine is not supported and is left alone, Ukraine may not withstand it, and then Europe will pay not with money but with blood.”
The president highlighted the direct consequences of delayed funding on Ukraine’s defense capabilities. He said that without the next tranche in spring, drone production in the country would fall sharply, undermining the current balance of drone capabilities between Ukraine and Russia.
Zelensky also underlined the broader purpose of financial aid: in times of peace, funds would be directed toward Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.
The comments come amid ongoing discussions in the EU over the use of frozen Russian assets. Diplomats had reached a tentative agreement to channel these assets into a “reparations loan” for Ukraine in 2026-2027. However, Belgium has expressed reservations, with its prime minister noting that a formal text acceptable to the country has not yet been seen. The final decision is expected from EU leaders at the European Council meeting.
