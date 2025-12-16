Varna Gains Direct Flights to Rome, Boosting Connectivity with Italy

Wizz Air, a leading airline in Bulgaria, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. Scheduled to begin on September 22, 2026, the service will operate three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays - offering enhanced connectivity between Bulgaria and one of its most popular travel destinations, Italy. Tickets are now available for purchase via wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with one-way fares starting from BGN 38.99 (approximately €19.9), including administrative fees and small cabin baggage.

The Varna–Rome route forms part of Wizz Air’s ongoing strategy to expand its presence across Bulgarian airports, providing affordable and convenient travel options for both leisure and business passengers. The launch strengthens Varna’s role as a regional hub and supports increased international connectivity from the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Michael Reusch, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, highlighted the importance of the new route, noting that it reflects long-term efforts to develop air connections from Varna. He emphasized Rome’s status as a major European hub with excellent transfer possibilities, underlining the value of partnerships with airlines like Wizz Air to enhance the airport’s destination portfolio.

Rome itself, with over 2,700 years of history, iconic landmarks including the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the Vatican, offers a unique blend of historical charm and modern urban life. Visitors can explore museums, bustling shopping districts, and picturesque neighborhoods, making direct flights from Varna ideal for both short city breaks and extended stays.

Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said the new route reflects the airline’s commitment to expanding international travel options from the Black Sea region and meeting growing demand for connections to Italy. She added that investments in a modern fleet, operational reliability, and initiatives like the Customer First Compass program allow Wizz Air to offer increasingly affordable and convenient travel opportunities from Bulgaria.