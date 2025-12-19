Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength

December 18, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength

On Friday, most lowland areas and valleys will experience cloudy skies and fog, while the mountains will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 19.

By late afternoon, a northeast wind will begin to pick up and become stronger. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between minus 4° and 1° Celsius, with slightly higher values along the Black Sea coast. In Sofia, lows will reach around minus 2°. Maximum temperatures will fall slightly, ranging from 8° to 13°, with Sofia seeing a high of approximately 9°.

Mountain regions will remain mostly sunny with occasional high clouds. Light northern winds will be present, with temperatures at 1,200 meters reaching around 10° and at 2,000 meters dropping to roughly 3°.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly clear, though some areas may experience reduced visibility in the morning. Winds from the northeast will intensify toward evening. Maximum coastal temperatures will be between 11° and 12°, with sea temperatures measuring 11°–13° Celsius and waves at 1 point.

