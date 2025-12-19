Fitch Revises Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Projections but Confirms Eurozone Path

Business » FINANCE | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Fitch Revises Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Projections but Confirms Eurozone Path

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for Bulgaria’s public finances downward, increasing its projections for future budget deficits, while keeping the country’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BBB+ with a stable outlook. The rating was raised earlier in the year, following the announcement of Bulgaria’s forthcoming entry into the eurozone, which the agency says is not at risk.

In its assessment, Fitch points to the resignation of the Bulgarian government as a sign of the difficulties surrounding the implementation of structural reforms, including the required fiscal consolidation. According to the agency, this political uncertainty could put pressure on economic growth, even though Bulgaria’s path toward eurozone membership remains secure.

The agency notes that Bulgaria’s fiscal position has weakened over recent years. This has been driven by higher social spending, significant pay increases in the public sector, and delays in reform implementation. Despite this deterioration, public debt remains at a very low level, projected to stay below 30 percent of GDP in 2025. Fitch also warns that repeated changes of government may undermine the authorities’ ability to carry out medium-term fiscal adjustments aimed at limiting growing deficits.

Fitch now expects the budget deficit to widen to 3.2 percent of GDP in 2026 and 4.3 percent in 2027, compared with 3 percent in 2025. This marks a clear revision from its previous outlook, which anticipated no change in the deficit in 2026 and only a modest increase to 3.1 percent in 2027. The agency explains that the adjustment reflects the outgoing government’s failure to introduce planned revenue measures in the current year, as well as the effect of scheduled military equipment deliveries in 2027, estimated at around 1.2 percent of GDP.

The report also comments on the political situation, noting that the minority government led by Rosen Zhelyazkov has been in office only since January. Fitch’s baseline scenario foresees early parliamentary elections, most likely in the spring of 2026. If this happens, it would be the eighth early election in Bulgaria since 2021, underlining the depth of political instability.

According to Fitch, institutional weaknesses and ongoing political turbulence have slowed progress on structural reforms compared with peer countries, even though Bulgaria has successfully completed the formal process for adopting the euro. The agency highlights that the country is behind schedule in absorbing EU funds under both the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism and the Cohesion Funds. These delays could complicate access to financing under the Economic and Investment Plan, given that the implementation deadline expires at the end of August 2026.

On the macroeconomic front, Fitch attributes Bulgaria’s economic expansion in 2025 to strong nominal wage growth, solid household consumption and robust investment activity. The agency has revised its forecast for real GDP growth this year upward to 3.3 percent, from 3.1 percent previously, citing better-than-expected performance during the first nine months of 2025. At the same time, Fitch cautions that slower execution of EU-funded projects and renewed political uncertainty are likely to weigh on growth in the following year, offsetting the positive carry-over from 2025.

As a result, the agency has slightly reduced its growth projections for 2026 and 2027, now expecting real GDP growth of 2.7 percent in both years, compared with the earlier estimate of 2.8 percent made in September.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Fitch Ratings, deficits, budget, rating

Related Articles:

Fiscal Council Urges Caution as Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Shows Persistent Deficit

The Fiscal Council has urged a more cautious approach to planning Bulgaria's state finances in its analysis of the revised 2026 Budget, which was rejected by parliament on Wednesday.

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Trade Shortfalls Deepen as Bulgaria Posts Biggest Monthly Current Account Deficit Since 2022

In October 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 1.0646 billion euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since September 2022, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on the country’s balance of payments

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 07:56

Bulgaria: Mass Protests Resume in Sofia and At Least Nine Other Cities (LIVE FEED)

The opposition coalition “We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) is testing whether the momentum of public demonstrations can be sustained even after the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 18:22

Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength

On Friday, most lowland areas and valleys will experience cloudy skies and fog, while the mountains will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 19

Society » Environment | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:13

Deputy PM: 'Bulgarian Pilots Deserve the F-16s' As First Eight Jets Officially Enter Service

A formal ceremony at the Third Air Base marked the official induction of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets into service with the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Bulgaria Sets Sights on Spring 2026 Elections as Parliament Adopts Temporary Budget

Bulgaria is moving toward another early parliamentary election in spring 2026, after political formations in the current National Assembly confirmed to President Rumen Radev that forming a new government within this legislature is unfeasible

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 14:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Trade Shortfalls Deepen as Bulgaria Posts Biggest Monthly Current Account Deficit Since 2022

In October 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 1.0646 billion euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since September 2022, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on the country’s balance of payments

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 07:56

From Lev to Euro: What Shoppers and Traders Need to Know in January

With just 15 days remaining until Bulgaria adopts the euro, preparations for the switch to the single currency are intensifying

Business » Finance | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Last Days of the Lev: Coin Machines Swamped as Bulgarians Prepare for the Euro

With only days left before the euro replaces the lev, queues have begun forming across Bulgaria

Business » Finance | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 09:46

Bulgarian Euro Coins: Design, Symbols, and Security Features

All euro coins share a common European side that shows the denomination, but each member state designs its own national side

Business » Finance | December 15, 2025, Monday // 08:32

Bulgaria Switches to Euro: Experts Recommend Card Payments for Smooth Start

With just 18 days to go until Bulgaria adopts the euro on January 1, consumer questions about payments are still coming in

Business » Finance | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 14:07

Experts Warn: Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Will Hit the Wallets

Experts confirm that Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2026, remains on track, despite the recent government resignation

Business » Finance | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 12:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria