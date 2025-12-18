Deputy PM: 'Bulgarian Pilots Deserve the F-16s' As First Eight Jets Officially Enter Service

A formal ceremony at the Third Air Base marked the official induction of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets into service with the Bulgarian Air Force. Senior government officials, military leadership and representatives of the United States attended the event, which coincided with the arrival of the final two aircraft under the first contract.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation in resignation Tomislav Donchev expressed gratitude to all institutions involved in the lengthy process of acquiring the fighters. He underlined that the Bulgarian Air Force and its pilots fully deserve the new aircraft, adding that his only regret was that they had not arrived earlier. According to Donchev, from 2025 the Air Force enters a qualitatively new phase, not only because of the technical capabilities of the jets, but due to an entirely different concept of achieving air superiority and deeper integration with the land forces and the navy.

Addressing the pilots, Donchev wished them to be exceptionally well prepared and safe, adding a personal note with a humorous remark about loving the aircraft a little less than their spouses. He concluded with a poetic reference to an old parachutist song, wishing them success and safe returns.

Outgoing Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov said the delivery of the last two aircraft completes the first 2019 contract between Bulgaria and the United States for eight F-16 Block 70 fighters. He described the project as a key pillar of Bulgaria’s broader rearmament effort and stressed its strategic importance for the Armed Forces. Zapryanov recalled that the foundation of the deal was laid during the first term of US President Donald Trump, when the framework for a strategic partnership between Sofia and Washington was signed at the White House.

He emphasized that the F-16 Block 70 will serve as Bulgaria’s main combat aviation platform and that choosing to procure it from the country’s principal strategic ally reflects the deepening of bilateral relations. Zapryanov added that cooperation with the United States continues on other major defence projects, including the expected delivery of Stryker combat vehicles early next year and planned negotiations on a coastal security system.

US Ambassador to Bulgaria Martin McDowell described the ceremony as a historic milestone for the country. He said the final arrival of the first batch of F-16s represents a transformative moment, both for the Bulgarian military and for the partnership between the two countries. According to McDowell, the new aircraft significantly advance the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

He noted that the fighters will strengthen security and stability in the Black Sea region, enhance interoperability with allied forces, and improve Bulgaria’s ability to protect its airspace. The delivery also, he said, underlines Washington’s commitment to Bulgaria’s security and NATO’s collective defence.

Under the initial contract, Bulgaria now operates six single-seat and two two-seat F-16 Block 70 aircraft, all of which have been formally accepted and put into service. Alongside the aircraft deliveries, work continues on 49 infrastructure projects at the Graf Ignatievo base, with the most critical facilities already completed and certified by US specialists.

The new fighters are fully interoperable with the same platform used by NATO allies and partners in the region, including Turkey, Greece, Romania, Poland and Slovakia, further integrating Bulgaria into the alliance’s air defence architecture.