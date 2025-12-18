Sofia Police Deploy 20 Checkpoints Ahead of Tonight's Protest in the City Center

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has finalized its security arrangements ahead of tonight’s large protest in the so-called Triangle of Power in central Sofia, according to the director of the capital’s police, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

He announced that police will set up 20 checkpoints in the area. Individuals identified as potential provocateurs will be subject to checks, while plainclothes operatives will be deployed among the demonstrators to observe and report any irregular behavior. The police are closely monitoring social media, where, according to Nikolov, sharp and aggressive statements by certain protest participants have already been identified.

“There is always information about possible provocateurs,” the chief commissioner said. “Our goal is either to identify these individuals in advance or to prevent them, through other measures, from attending. At peaceful protests, there are often people who deliberately create tension and try to escalate the situation.”

Nikolov stressed that law enforcement is treating the situation seriously and is not underestimating the risks. He noted that similar security measures were successfully applied during the demonstrations on December 1 and December 10, adding that information about potential provocations is continuously being verified.

Two separate protests are scheduled to take place tonight in the city center, both officially announced to the Sofia Municipality. One demonstration is set for 6:00 p.m. in front of the National Assembly and is organized by the opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) under the slogan #Don’tFeedThePigYourMoney. According to the organizers, the protest is driven by the outgoing government’s fourth attempt to push a state budget through parliament.

At the same time, the civic initiative “Justice for Everyone” is organizing a protest titled “SarafOFF,” with participants gathering at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Palace of Justice. The organizers have announced on social media that around 7:00 p.m. the protesters plan to march toward parliament, where they are expected to join the demonstration already taking place there.