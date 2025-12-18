Bulgaria Sets Sights on Spring 2026 Elections as Parliament Adopts Temporary Budget

Bulgaria is moving toward another early parliamentary election in spring 2026, after political formations in the current National Assembly confirmed to President Rumen Radev that forming a new government within this legislature is unfeasible. In the meantime, MPs approved an “extended budget,” allowing the state to operate for up to three months without a regular financial framework for the new year. Until a full law is passed, revenues will continue to be collected under the current rules, and salaries, pensions, and social benefits will be paid in full.

The previous cabinet under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, which recently resigned under political and public pressure, is now part of history. Parties across the spectrum emphasized that a functioning cabinet cannot be formed within this National Assembly. Deputy Chairwoman of the GERB parliamentary group, Denitsa Sacheva, stressed that Bulgaria needs a “restart of public trust,” noting that there have been 11 caretaker governments during the Transition period, seven led by the current political leadership, which she argued reflects severe division rather than unity.

The "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) opposition coalition underscored the public protests against the “Borissov/Peevski model,” stressing that governing under the current parliamentary majority is impossible. The coalition called for urgent changes to the Electoral Code, highlighting the need for transparent elections and the implementation of fully machine-based voting to prevent flaws inherent to paper ballots. Bozhidar Bozanov, speaking for the group, insisted on seeking consensus for reforms to ensure a fair process.

The DPS-New Beginning echoed the call for machine voting, although it emphasized the need for uncompromised systems to replace the flawed machines currently in use. Yordan Tsonev noted that scanning and counting should be fully automated to prevent errors traditionally associated with sectional election commissions.

"Revival" MP Petar Petrov confirmed that his party does not support a new cabinet within this parliament but remains open to collaborating on political initiatives proposed by President Radev. Meanwhile, right-wing critics such as KOD leader Petar Moskov have called for a substantive political alternative, focusing on center-right economic and governance reforms and warning that past governance models, particularly under GERB and WCC, require accountability. Moskov proposed a “sanitary cordon” around previous administrations to ensure a credible new direction.

Political analyst Alexander Mihaylov remarked that the current governance model has run its course, calling on citizens to remain active at the polls. He noted that Bulgarian politics today is largely devoid of ideology, with power often pursued as an end in itself rather than as a vehicle for lasting reform.

During political consultations today, following the government’s resignation, Hayri Sadakov, chairman of the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (APS), told President Rumen Radev that forming a new cabinet within the 51st National Assembly is virtually impossible.

In the discussion, President Radev urged Parliament to amend the Electoral Code and implement machine voting to minimize subjectivity in the counting of ballots.

Radostin Vassilev of the “MECH” party highlighted the unprecedented influence of the “DPS-New Beginning” party, which operates outside the formal government structure. He noted significant civilizational differences with many MPs and called for early parliamentary elections in April. Vassilev added that the current parliament is incapable of producing an Electoral Code that would guarantee fair elections, as the existing majority does not reflect the will of those seeking such reforms.

Public dissatisfaction continues with ongoing demonstrations. A new protest is scheduled for today at 6:00 PM in front of the National Assembly. Citizens aim to express their opposition to the outgoing cabinet’s submission of a revised 2026 Budget, despite the political uncertainty surrounding the formation of a new government.