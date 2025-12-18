Bulgarian Olympic Medalist Bozhidar Andreev Faces Doping Scandal Ahead of 2026 Comeback

Bulgarian weightlifter and Olympic medalist Bozhidar Andreev has tested positive for a banned substance, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed. The independent anti-doping body overseeing the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) program detected a metabolite of the anabolic steroid mesterolone in an out-of-competition sample collected on October 15, 2025.

Mesterolone, known for its potent androgenic effects, boosts testosterone levels and enhances male sexual characteristics. Andreev has been informed of the finding and may request an analysis of his B-sample. If the B-sample confirms the A-sample result, the anti-doping violation will be officially confirmed. Should the B-sample not be requested, the case will proceed as a confirmed violation regardless. The athlete will be allowed to present explanations before a final sanction is determined.

In line with the World Anti-Doping Code and Article 7.4.1 of the IWF Anti-Doping Rules, Andreev has been provisionally suspended from competition. He retains the right to challenge the suspension and seek its lifting.

The 28-year-old athlete, from Bulgaria, is a two-time European champion in the 73 kg category, claiming titles in Batumi in 2019 and Sofia in 2024. His career highlight came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he earned a bronze medal in the 73 kg division. Andreev also won gold at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing in the 69 kg category.

Although Andreev announced his retirement following his 2024 European Championship victory in Paris, he revealed this summer that he was considering a return, with plans to compete in the European Championships in Batumi in April 2026.

His coach, Plamen Bratoychev, told “Sega” that Andreev was tested twice at home in October, with only the first sample returning positive. Andreev has already submitted written explanations to the ITA regarding the presence of mesterolone in his system.