MECH and APS Warn of Political Deadlock, Point to Early Elections in Bulgaria

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 12:22
Bulgaria: MECH and APS Warn of Political Deadlock, Point to Early Elections in Bulgaria Radostin Vassilev (MECH), President Rumen Radev, Hayri Sadakov (APS)

Radostin Vassilev, leader of the parliamentary group “Morality, Unity, Honor” (MECH), argued during consultations with President Rumen Radev that the government resigned not due to parliamentary opposition, but because of widespread public protests. Speaking in Brussels, he said the cabinet led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was formed through political betrayals, particularly by TISP and BSP, which alienated much of their voter base. Over the past year, Vassilev claimed, the majority failed to make functional decisions, ignored opposition input, and displayed “unprecedented impudence” toward society and institutions.

The government was not overthrown by the opposition. It was overthrown by the streets,” Vassilev stated, stressing that attempts to form a stable cabinet within the 51st National Assembly were unrealistic. He noted that even with constitutional mechanisms for uninterrupted parliamentary work, the majority continues to disregard democratic principles, and any attempt to form a regular government would require major political betrayals, which parties have refused.

Vassilev added that this parliament is incapable of producing an electoral code that would guarantee fair elections. “We will likely go through a series of elections to cleanse the political landscape of entities that have betrayed public trust. When parliamentary mechanisms fail, change occurs on the streets. Recent events demonstrate that Bulgaria is not far from revolution, with key triggers including Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov,” he said.

Earlier consultations with other parties reinforced this view. GERB and WCC-DB announced they would not attempt to form a government. Kostadin Kostadinov of Revival suggested scheduling new elections for the end of March, while Yordan Tsonev from DPS-New Beginning asserted that the parliament had reached the end of its lifecycle. BSP leader Atanas Zafirov confirmed the impossibility of forming a new cabinet, and TISP's Toshko Yordanov warned that reconfiguration efforts were futile.

President Radev also met with representatives of Ahmed Dogan's “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (APS). Chairman Hayri Sadakov emphasized that the APS had opposed the first Zhelyazkov cabinet and consistently highlighted the problems with the “Peevski model” of governance. He stressed that while they supported the cabinet initially to ensure progress on priorities like eurozone entry and Schengen accession, public pressure led them to withdraw support. “Given the situation, it is practically impossible to form a cabinet in the 51st parliament,” Sadakov said.

After the meeting, APS described the consultation as constructive. They reiterated the importance of holding elections that are free, fair, and transparent, ensuring every Bulgarian citizen’s vote is properly counted. Regarding the timing of elections, Sadakov noted that this remains under presidential consideration, with consultations ongoing with all parliamentary groups.

The resignation of Zhelyazkov’s government followed months of large-scale protests across Bulgaria, signaling deep public dissatisfaction with the political system. Vassilev and APS representatives alike underscored that the current parliamentary majority is incapable of implementing effective governance, leaving early elections as the most viable path forward.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Bulgaria, MECH, APS

Related Articles:

Fiscal Council Urges Caution as Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Shows Persistent Deficit

The Fiscal Council has urged a more cautious approach to planning Bulgaria's state finances in its analysis of the revised 2026 Budget, which was rejected by parliament on Wednesday.

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Trade Shortfalls Deepen as Bulgaria Posts Biggest Monthly Current Account Deficit Since 2022

In October 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 1.0646 billion euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since September 2022, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on the country’s balance of payments

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 07:56

Bulgaria: Mass Protests Resume in Sofia and At Least Nine Other Cities (LIVE FEED)

The opposition coalition “We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) is testing whether the momentum of public demonstrations can be sustained even after the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 18:22

Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength

On Friday, most lowland areas and valleys will experience cloudy skies and fog, while the mountains will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 19

Society » Environment | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:13

Fitch Revises Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Projections but Confirms Eurozone Path

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for Bulgaria’s public finances downward, increasing its projections for future budget deficits, while keeping the country’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BBB+ with a stable outlook.

Business » Finance | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:12

Deputy PM: 'Bulgarian Pilots Deserve the F-16s' As First Eight Jets Officially Enter Service

A formal ceremony at the Third Air Base marked the official induction of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets into service with the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Titan-Linked Company Set to Collect Waste in Half of Sofia’s Districts Amid Stalled Tenders

A company associated with the Titan group is set to handle waste collection in half of Sofia’s districts

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 08:11

Bulgaria: Mass Protests Resume in Sofia and At Least Nine Other Cities (LIVE FEED)

The opposition coalition “We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) is testing whether the momentum of public demonstrations can be sustained even after the resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s government

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 18:22

Deputy PM: 'Bulgarian Pilots Deserve the F-16s' As First Eight Jets Officially Enter Service

A formal ceremony at the Third Air Base marked the official induction of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets into service with the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:21

Sofia Police Deploy 20 Checkpoints Ahead of Tonight's Protest in the City Center

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has finalized its security arrangements ahead of tonight’s large protest in the so-called Triangle of Power in central Sofia, according to the director of the capital’s police

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:05

Bulgaria Sets Sights on Spring 2026 Elections as Parliament Adopts Temporary Budget

Bulgaria is moving toward another early parliamentary election in spring 2026, after political formations in the current National Assembly confirmed to President Rumen Radev that forming a new government within this legislature is unfeasible

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 14:21

Bulgaria Unveils First Eight F-16 Block 70 Jets, Boosting Air Force Capabilities

Bulgaria officially received its first eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, which were presented today at the Third Air Base near Plovdiv

Politics » Defense | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 13:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria