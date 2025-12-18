Bulgaria: New Protests Target Government and Prosecutor Tonight

Tonight, Sofia is set to witness two simultaneous protests in the city center, both aimed at voicing public dissatisfaction with the government. The demonstrations, officially registered with the Sofia Municipality and coordinated through social media, are expected to merge into a larger collective protest.

The first gathering will take place at 6:00 p.m. in front of the National Assembly. Organized by the opposition coalition "We Continue Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), the protest carries the slogan #Don'tFeedThePigWithYourMoney. Demonstrators are challenging the fourth consecutive attempt by the outgoing cabinet to pass the 2026 state budget, which organizers describe as opaque, serving hidden interests, and fostering conditions for corruption rather than ensuring state stability. WCC-DB has also highlighted concerns about the allocation of funds benefiting political figures such as Delyan Peevski of "DPS-New Beginning" and GERB leader Boyko Borissov. Protesters are demanding fair elections, preservation of machine voting, and urgent reform of the Electoral Code.

Meanwhile, the civil initiative "Justice for Everyone" will stage a protest at the same time in front of the Palace of Justice under the banner "SarafOFF." The focus here is on opposition to acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov and the perceived encapsulation of the judicial system. Organizers intend for their group to march toward the National Assembly around 7:00 p.m., joining the WCC-DB demonstration to present a unified front against government actions.

In Plovdiv, citizens and local members of the political formations "We Continue the Change," "Yes, Bulgaria," and DSB are also holding a protest at Saedinenie Square under the same slogan, highlighting nationwide concern over the proposed budget and governance practices. The combined events reflect growing public frustration with government decisions and calls for transparency and accountability in Bulgaria’s political and judicial systems.