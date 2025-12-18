Trump Declares Victory After First Year Back, Shrugs Off Voters’ Economic Fears

US President Donald Trump used a pre-holiday address from the White House on Wednesday to present his first year back in office as a success, seeking to play down public concern about the economy and dismissing risks for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Speaking for nearly 20 minutes, Trump framed his presidency as a recovery effort, arguing that the problems Americans are facing today stem from decisions taken before he returned to power.

Blame placed on Biden

Trump opened with a line that set the tone for the speech: “Good evening, America. Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it.” Throughout the address, he repeatedly pointed to former President Joe Biden as responsible for the country’s difficulties. Rising living costs, crime, healthcare challenges and immigration problems were all attributed to his predecessor, whose name Trump mentioned seven times.

The president again leaned on a familiar argument, claiming that issues persisting during his first year in office, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the expansion of offshore wind farms, were inherited rather than created by his administration. On inflation and consumer anxiety, Trump described the pressure on household budgets as temporary and insisted that the United States is on the verge of what he called an unprecedented economic boom.

A festive backdrop with limited reassurance

Instead of the Oval Office, Trump delivered the speech from the Diplomatic Reception Room, standing at a podium in a setting that echoed the atmosphere of his campaign rallies. Flanked by US flags and holiday decorations, he spoke rapidly and forcefully, gripping the lectern throughout.

Despite the seasonal setting, the president offered little empathy for Americans struggling with high food, housing and holiday expenses. His only nod to the festive period came at the very end, with brief wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Few concrete policy announcements

Although White House officials had suggested Trump might hint at new initiatives, the address contained little detail on future policy. He said his administration would pursue tougher housing measures next year, pledged to announce a new chair of the Federal Reserve soon, and revealed plans to send checks worth USD1,776 to US troops.

Beyond that, the speech largely revisited familiar campaign themes. Trump attacked Somalis in Minnesota, accusing them of exploiting the United States, criticised the participation of men in women’s sports, and repeated his claim that the country had been “dead” a year earlier.

Domestic focus over foreign policy

Foreign policy featured only briefly, despite its prominence during Trump’s second term. Ahead of the speech, allies had speculated he might address rising tensions with Venezuela, after ordering a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country earlier in the week. Trump did not clarify whether he intends to push for the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Instead, he concentrated mainly on economic issues, allowing himself only a short self-congratulatory reference to his administration’s role in the Middle East and broader peace efforts. According to people familiar with internal discussions, Trump’s advisers have recently urged him to focus more on everyday economic concerns than on international conflicts, advice he appeared to follow during most of the address.

Immigration claims under scrutiny

Trump devoted a significant part of the speech to immigration, praising stricter border policies and highlighting mass deportations, which he said targeted criminals. He accused Biden of allowing the United States to be “invaded by an army of 25 million people,” a figure frequently cited by Trump and his allies since mid-2024.

That number has been widely challenged. Estimates suggest about 7.4 million undocumented migrants crossed the border illegally during Biden’s presidency. Including those who entered at legal checkpoints, the total would exceed 10 million, according to figures cited by US media.

Energy prices disputed

The president also claimed that gasoline and household energy prices had fallen sharply and would continue to decline. He said the national average gasoline price stood at USD2.50 per gallon, roughly €0.67 per litre. Official data, however, put the average closer to USD2.90 per gallon for the week ending December 15. Trump further asserted, without evidence, that household energy bills had dropped by USD3,000.

FBI leadership change

Separately, it was announced that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino will step down in January after less than ten months in the role. Bongino, a former right-wing podcaster appointed by Trump in March, faced criticism over his lack of law enforcement experience from the outset.