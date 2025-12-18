Olympic Icon Boyan Radev, A Giant of Bulgarian Sport and Culture, Passes Away

Boyan Radev, Bulgaria’s first two-time Olympic wrestling champion and one of the most respected figures in Bulgarian sport and culture, has died at the age of 83. The news was confirmed by journalist Ivo Dimitrov, who paid tribute to Radev with an emotional farewell, describing him as a mentor and an unforgettable personality whose influence extended far beyond sport.

Radev was born on February 25, 1942, in the village of Mosino, now a district of Pernik. He built an extraordinary career in Greco-Roman wrestling, competing for many years in the 97-kilogram category. His name entered Olympic history with gold medals at the Tokyo Games in 1964 and the Mexico City Games in 1968, making him the first Bulgarian athlete to win two Olympic titles. In between, he also claimed the world championship in 1966 in Toledo, Spain. His achievements earned him the title of Bulgarian Athlete of the Year three times, in 1964, 1967, and 1968.

Radev was widely respected by his peers for both his sporting qualities and his character. Alexander Tomov, a three-time Olympic silver medalist and multiple world and European champion, once remarked that it was exceptionally hard to score even a single point against him. Olympic champion Georgi Markov described Radev not only as an outstanding athlete, but as a great human being, adding that no amount of praise could fully capture his stature.

In his own reflections, Radev often spoke with pride about his roots and discipline, recalling that he had worked both in agriculture and as a miner before and during his sporting career. He described wrestling as a demanding and noble sport that requires nerves, rigorous preparation, and relentless training, from endurance runs and strength work to swimming and mountain hikes. According to him, wrestling had brought immense glory to Bulgaria and deserved deep respect, as did the great personalities who shaped the sport.

Beyond the wrestling mat, Boyan Radev left a lasting mark as a collector and benefactor. He was named the leading donor of the National History Museum, which honors him with a dedicated space known as the “Boyan Radev Donation” hall. The exhibition includes nearly 170 valuable items from his personal collection, among them icons, church vessels, wood carvings, stone sculptures, and three marble Roman portraits dating from the second to third century AD, created by an unknown but highly skilled sculptor. Radev himself modestly noted that collecting such works was one thing, while creating them was an entirely different art.

His contribution to sport and culture was recognized with numerous prestigious honors. He became the first recipient of the Pierre de Coubertin Prize for exceptional service to the Olympic movement, an award he valued highly due to its rarity. At the time, the International Olympic Committee was led by Jacques Rogge, whom Radev remembered with respect. The IOC also presented him with the President’s Trophy. The International Wrestling Federation awarded him its highest distinction, the Golden Necklace, and inducted him into its Hall of Fame in Oklahoma, United States. Levski Sports Club named him Athlete No. 1 of the 20th Century.

Radev was also decorated with Bulgaria’s highest state honors, including the Order of Stara Planina, first degree, the Order of St. Cyril and St. Methodius, first degree, and numerous awards from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, recognizing both his sporting legacy and his cultural patronage. In 2004, he was declared an honorary citizen of Sofia.

In the final months of his life, Radev had been hospitalized in serious condition at the Military Medical Academy. His passing marks the loss of a towering figure in Bulgarian history, remembered not only for his unmatched achievements in wrestling, but also for his generosity, cultural legacy, and unwavering devotion to Bulgaria.