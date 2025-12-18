Bulgarian Teenager Ivan Ivanov Crowned ITF Junior World Champion for 2025

Ivan Ivanov has been officially named the 2025 World Champion in the juniors and youth category by the International Tennis Federation, becoming the first Bulgarian player to receive this distinction at global level.

The ITF published its annual individual rankings today, covering nine separate categories: men’s and women’s singles and doubles, wheelchair singles and doubles, players with severe visual and hearing impairments, as well as champions among boys and girls under 19. Ivanov topped the boys’ standings.

At just 17, Ivanov earned the number one position after an outstanding season in which he captured the junior singles titles at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025. He is the first player in the pre-senior category to win two junior Grand Slam singles titles in the same season since 2018.

With this achievement, Ivanov becomes only the second Bulgarian tennis player to win a junior Grand Slam title, following Grigor Dimitrov. Dimitrov also completed the Wimbledon–US Open junior double back in 2008.

Ivanov’s 2025 season included further strong results: he won a J300 tournament in France, finished runner-up at a J500 event in Milan, claimed his first title on the men’s circuit at a tournament in Hungary in May, and made his Davis Cup debut for Bulgaria in September during the team’s victory over Finland.

In the girls’ category, Kristina Penichkova of the United States was selected as the junior world champion for the year.

Among the seniors, Arina Sabalenka and Yannick Sinner were named ITF world number one players in women’s and men’s singles respectively, with both receiving the honour for the second time in their careers.

ITF President David Haggerty also addressed the announcement in an official message published on the federation’s website, congratulating all 2025 world champions. He described the season as another exceptional year for tennis, marked by memorable moments across the Grand Slams, tours and team competitions, and expressed confidence that the awarded players will continue to excel in 2026.