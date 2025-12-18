Europe Moves to Beat Russia with 'Military Schengen' - Troops Could Cross Borders in 24 Hours

The European Parliament has called for a “military Schengen” to enhance the EU’s ability to respond rapidly to potential threats, particularly amid Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine. MEPs stressed that removing internal barriers to the movement of troops and military equipment is critical for European security and defence, as well as for the protection of the eastern flank, including the Baltic states and Poland. Modernising railways, roads, tunnels, and bridges is considered essential to ensure swift cross-border deployments.

Parliament welcomed the European Commission’s proposal to boost funding for military mobility in the next multiannual budget to over €17 billion (around BGN 34 billion) and urged member states not to cut the funds as they did in the 2021–2027 budget, when the initial proposal was reduced by 75%. Upgrading roughly 500 critical infrastructure points would require at least €100 billion (around BGN 200 billion), MEPs noted, and called for simplified procedures to access financing for dual-use projects.

Despite progress, administrative, financial, and infrastructure-related obstacles remain, sometimes delaying military movements within the EU for more than a month. To address this, MEPs proposed creating a “military Schengen area” supported by a dedicated task force and a European coordinator, with the Commission providing a roadmap. Digital solutions and a “one-stop-shop” for cross-border permits are expected to accelerate deployments, particularly along the EU’s four military mobility corridors.

The Parliament also highlighted that military mobility is crucial for EU-NATO cooperation, enabling allied forces to move freely in times of peace, crisis, or conflict. The resolution recommends regular joint exercises and stress tests to identify and remove bottlenecks, with rapid reaction forces expected to move across internal EU borders within three days in peacetime and within 24 hours during crises.

Co-rapporteur Petras Auštrevičius (Renew, Lithuania) stressed that demonstrating readiness through fast troop and equipment deployment is essential to deter aggressors and called for urgent completion of the “military Schengen area.” Co-rapporteur Roberts Zile (ECR, Latvia) added that many current obstacles could be resolved quickly at minimal cost and that accelerated action is critical in light of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The resolution passed on Wednesday with 493 votes in favour, 127 against, and 38 abstentions. European Parliament transport and defence committees will now begin legislative work on the military mobility package proposed by the European Commission in November.