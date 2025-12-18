Sunny Thursday Ahead: Fog Clears, Warm Day Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 18.

Fog or low clouds will linger in many plains and lowland areas until midday, but visibility is expected to improve rapidly after a weak westerly wind picks up in the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will range from minus 2° to 3°C, with Sofia around minus 1°C. Daytime highs will rise to between 10° and 15°C, while the capital is expected to reach about 11°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be predominantly sunny, accompanied by scattered high clouds. Moderate westerly winds will blow, with maximum temperatures near 10°C at 1200 meters and around 4°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the sun will prevail, though some morning fog or reduced visibility is possible. A light westerly breeze will be felt, and daytime highs will reach 12°-13°C, roughly matching the sea temperature. Sea conditions will remain calm, with waves measuring 1-2 points.