Bulgaria's Borissov Warns of Severe Fallout as Parliament Moves Toward an Extended Budget

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04
GERB leader Boyko Borissov warned that prolonging the existing budget framework would have serious social and financial repercussions. In a video statement from the party headquarters, he reiterated the position earlier voiced in parliament by GERB deputy group chair Denitsa Sacheva: in the plenary hall, GERB will back only the so-called extension budget.

Borissov stressed that the effects of such a scenario would be felt widely. According to him, there would be no salary increases for teachers and doctors, more than 400,000 families would face delays in receiving child benefits due to insufficient revenues, payments to over 100,000 personal assistants would be postponed, and around 750,000 people with disabilities would be left without the necessary funds.

In the message published on social media, Borissov directly assigned responsibility for the situation. He accused Asen Vassilev and the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition of bearing the blame, describing them as the main culprits behind the looming consequences of the lack of an adopted full budget.

At the same time, the National Assembly was debating at first reading the draft extension law, which would apply the parameters of the 2025 budget throughout 2026. Borissov again underlined that GERB’s support would be limited strictly to this option, while warning of the costs of operating without a regular budget.

The parliamentary day itself was marked by rapid shifts. It began with the unexpected inclusion on the agenda of revised draft budgets for 2026, submitted by the resigning government. Speaker Raya Nazaryan explained that this decision followed consultations within the Council of Speakers. The proposal came from the BSP, and, according to “Revival” leader Kostadin Kostadinov, even caught GERB off guard.

Soon after, however, the situation reversed. Following heated debates, a physical confrontation in the chamber and an extended recess to ease tensions, the initiators effectively withdrew their own proposal. When the vote was held, only the 14 BSP deputies supported the draft budget, while GERB, DPS and TISP abstained. Earlier, GERB and TISP had already signaled that they would back only the extension budget, despite initially agreeing to place the revised drafts on the agenda.

Against this backdrop, WCC-DB announced a protest outside parliament tomorrow at 6 p.m., describing the budget proposals as “thieving.” Separately, another demonstration has also been scheduled by the group “Justice for Everyone,” targeting Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov. That protest, titled “SarafOFF-the last waltz,” is set to begin in front of the Courthouse and continue as a march along Sofia’s central streets.

