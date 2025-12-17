TISP Met with Radev: Seeking a New Government in the 51st Parliament Is Unreasonable

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:43
Bulgaria: TISP Met with Radev: Seeking a New Government in the 51st Parliament Is Unreasonable

The political party "There Is Such a People" (TISP), currently the sixth-largest in the National Assembly, held consultations with President Rumen Radev regarding the formation of a new government. TISP had been part of the previous governing coalition under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, together with GERB and “BSP – United Left.”

President Radev opened the meeting by thanking TISP for attending despite the ongoing political turbulence in parliament. “I am fully aware that the National Assembly is currently a more eventful place than these consultations. I appreciate your presence,Radev said, inquiring about the party’s next political moves.

TISP representatives, however, stated that pursuing a new government reconfiguration within the 51st parliament would not be reasonable. Toshko Yordanov, speaking for TISP, highlighted that recent constitutional changes, pushed through by WCC-DB with GERB and Delyan Peevski’s DPS, created an unfavorable situation for their party. “We opposed these changes and challenged them twice in the Constitutional Court. Despite our efforts, this is the reality we face now,” he said.

On the budget, Yordanov clarified that only the extension budget would be voted on in parliament. He emphasized that the TISP’s initial parliamentary vote to include the previous budget as an item was intended to demonstrate to citizens who opposed it. “WCC-DB has tried to evade responsibility, using public protests as justification,” he added.

Regarding amendments to the Electoral Code, Yordanov criticized last-minute proposals aimed at influencing upcoming elections. He stressed that TISP had proposed changes earlier in a calm political environment, which had passed initial readings and committees, and called on other parties to support these reasonable proposals rather than adopting “patchwork” amendments close to elections.

Under Bulgarian procedure, President Radev will continue consultations with parliamentary groups before issuing three consecutive mandates to form a new government. The first mandate is given to the largest parliamentary group, GERB. If that attempt fails, the second mandate goes to WCC-DB, and the third is assigned to a formation of the president’s choice. Should all three efforts be unsuccessful, the president dissolves parliament, appoints a caretaker cabinet, and schedules new elections within two months.

Tags: TISP, Radev, WCC-DB, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: 'People Shop' Exceeds Expectations in First Days

The state-owned chain “People Shop” is reportedly exceeding expectations in its early days of operation, according to executive director Nikolay Petrov in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio

Society | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Could Boost Bulgarian Auto Parts and Brandy Exports

The European Parliament in Strasbourg approved on Tuesday a measure to introduce a temporary “sudden brake” on the EU-Mercosur trade agreemen

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

'No to the Euro': Citizens Protest in Front of the Bulgarian National Bank

In Sofia, citizens gathered in front of the Bulgarian National Bank to protest against the adoption of the euro. The demonstration is organized by the civil association Doyran 2025 and has been officially registered with the Sofia Municipality

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:39

Sunny Thursday Ahead: Fog Clears, Warm Day Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 18

Society » Environment | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Sean Paul Returns to Sofia with Rise Jamaica Concert on May 13, 2026

Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is set to return to Bulgaria on May 13, 2026, with the Rise Jamaica concert at Vidas Art Arena

Society | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:12

Bulgaria’s Parliament Backs Extended Budget as WCC-DB Pushes Inflation-Linked Salary Indexation

The National Assembly has adopted at first reading the so called “extended” state budget, following what several parties described earlier in the day as a "political test" by GERB and TISP

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:24
More from Politics

'No to the Euro': Citizens Protest in Front of the Bulgarian National Bank

In Sofia, citizens gathered in front of the Bulgarian National Bank to protest against the adoption of the euro. The demonstration is organized by the civil association Doyran 2025 and has been officially registered with the Sofia Municipality

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Backs Extended Budget as WCC-DB Pushes Inflation-Linked Salary Indexation

The National Assembly has adopted at first reading the so called “extended” state budget, following what several parties described earlier in the day as a "political test" by GERB and TISP

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:24

U.S. Backs Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dialogue but Won’t Mediate

The United States will support dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia but will not act as a mediator, U.S. Ambassador to Skopje Angela Aggeler confirmed in an interview

Politics » Diplomacy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:35

Bulgaria's Borissov Warns of Severe Fallout as Parliament Moves Toward an Extended Budget

GERB leader Boyko Borissov warned that prolonging the existing budget framework would have serious social and financial repercussions

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04

German and French Ambassadors Defend Bulgarian Judicial Chief Amid Cybersecurity Controversy

In an unusual diplomatic move, the ambassadors of Germany and France, H.E. Irene Plank and H.E. Marie Dumoulin, personally met with Galina Zakharova, chairwoman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), to express support for the independence of Bulgaria’s j

Politics » Diplomacy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:27

Bulgaria: Ruling Coalition Tried Again to Pass Controversial 2026 Budget, Opposition Calls for New Protest Tomorrow

The Bulgarian parliament witnessed another politically charged day as the ruling coalition, comprised of GERB, BSP, TISP, and “DPS-New Beginning,” moved to put the draft budget for 2026 on the agenda

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:24
