Bulgaria: Ruling Coalition Tried Again to Pass Controversial 2026 Budget, Opposition Calls for New Protest Tomorrow

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:24
The Bulgarian parliament witnessed another politically charged day as the ruling coalition, comprised of GERB, BSP, TISP, and “DPS-New Beginning,” moved to put the draft budget for 2026 on the agenda, sparking widespread public outcry. Hundreds of thousands of citizens had already protested against the proposal, and the opposition coalition “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) immediately called for a demonstration. In response, the ruling parties first indicated they would not back the draft and ultimately withdrew it from the vote.

With the 2026 budget sidelined, the only item left on the National Assembly’s agenda for Wednesday was the extension law, aimed at prolonging the 2025 budget until a new one is formally adopted. The cabinet, led by the recently resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, urged the assembly to pass this extension. His resignation followed mass protests in Sofia and other cities, triggered by the proposed budget, which envisioned salary increases in the public sector funded by higher taxes and social contributions on private sector incomes. Although a revised draft was submitted, critics argued it merely postponed controversial measures rather than removing them.

The procedural developments unfolded rapidly. After the vote on the session’s program, Speaker Raya Nazaryan proposed including the government’s second 2026 budget draft on the agenda, a decision reportedly guided by the Presidential Council. This motion received support from 124 deputies, mainly from the ruling coalition and two independent MPs. Opposition leaders, including Asen Vassilev of WCC-DB, condemned the move as brazen, labeling it an attempt to push through a “thieving budget” intended to influence voters in the upcoming elections. Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria, echoed the criticism, emphasizing the alleged misuse of billions in state funds.

Despite opposition backlash, GERB and TISP clarified they would not back the 2026 draft, limiting their support to the extension law. Denitsa Sacheva from GERB framed the action as a “political test” to reveal the stance of WCC-DB in parliament, while Toshko Yordanov of TISP reiterated that only the extended 2025 budget would receive their approval. GERB representatives further argued that salary increases for teachers and doctors, as well as family allowances and disability support, could be compromised if a proper budget was not adopted. They accused the opposition of creating confusion and political instability, asserting that the “thieving budget” rhetoric was misleading.

WCC-DB persisted in calling for protests, scheduling a demonstration for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, claiming the ruling coalition was attempting for the fourth time to pass the 2026 budget. Vassilev criticized the parliamentary procedure and representatives of the ruling parties, describing their approach as irresponsible and opportunistic. Meanwhile, union leader Plamen Dimitrov warned that repeated protests could deepen societal divisions, urging a focus on constructive dialogue rather than political agitation.

The parliamentary session saw additional procedural votes, including the first reading of the National Health Insurance Fund budget and the state budget for 2026. The extension law remained the central focus, with the ruling coalition emphasizing its adoption. Several proposals to expand the agenda, including hearings of the Fiscal Council chairman, inquiries into forest logging, and investigations into law enforcement during protests, were rejected. Only a motion to include a second reading of amendments to the Family Code passed, highlighting the fragmented legislative process.

Tensions escalated further when a physical altercation erupted in the plenary hall. Radostin Vassilev, leader of MECH, physically attacked Günay Daloolu from “DPS-New Beginning,” striking him first while seated and then standing to hit him again, prompting Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov to halt his speech. The Speaker declared a recess until 11 a.m. to restore order. This confrontation underscored the intensity of political and personal conflicts surrounding the budget discussions, highlighting the volatility of Bulgaria’s current parliamentary environment.

Amid the chaos, the extension budget continued to be the ruling coalition’s priority, while the contentious 2026 draft remained blocked, reflecting the ongoing clash between public dissatisfaction, opposition protests, and parliamentary maneuvering. The future of the 2026 budget now hinges on further political negotiations and public response in the coming days.

Tags: budget, protest, Bulgaria

