In an unusual diplomatic move, the ambassadors of Germany and France, H.E. Irene Plank and H.E. Marie Dumoulin, personally met with Galina Zakharova, chairwoman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), to express support for the independence of Bulgaria’s judiciary. The joint statement from the two embassies emphasized their commitment to the rule of law but did not specify who might be threatening it. The SJC press release noted that discussions included broader concerns, such as the prolonged expired mandates of council members and the functioning of the Prosecutor General’s investigation mechanisms.

Observers highlighted the specificity of the visit, noting that the ambassadors did not meet with prosecutors or other magistrates, focusing solely on the SJC. Zakharova’s election as chair in 2018 had initially been uncontroversial, with unanimous support from the council, including then-Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev. Some viewed her unanimous election as a reflection of council solidarity, while others speculated it reflected calculated political restraint by influential actors at the time.

Recent attacks on Zakharova have centered on cybersecurity issues. Council member Boyan Novanski reported alleged vulnerabilities related to the Supreme Court’s use of the Russian-made Kaspersky antivirus program, installed since 2011, alongside instances of judges allegedly using torrent software. Novanski’s report suggested potential espionage, sabotage, or data manipulation risks, implying that continued use of Kaspersky posed a national security threat. Zakharova, however, stressed that she had no role in the program’s selection, the software is registered in Switzerland, and its licenses are set to expire in January 2026. The SJC budget structure further explains why the antivirus system has remained in use.

The report also suggested rapid deployment of the “Trelix” system to all 10,000 judges, raising concerns about remote access and judicial independence. Judges voiced strong objections, citing lack of consultation and potential overreach by the state’s Information Services. In response, the SJC postponed the issue, scheduling a plenum for January 22, 2026, to allow representatives from courts of appeal and IT specialists to present their concerns.

The European Centre for Transport Policy (ECTP) criticized the ambassadors’ intervention as unprecedented interference in Bulgaria’s judicial affairs. In letters addressed to the German and French embassies, ECTP Chair Diana Rusinova stressed that the diplomats’ support for Zakharova risked undermining civil society efforts to advocate for legal and judicial reforms, particularly in the field of road safety. Bulgaria continues to have the highest rate of road fatalities and serious injuries in the EU, making these civil society initiatives crucial for public safety.

ECTP’s letters requested formal explanations and apologies from the embassies, stressed the need to respect judicial independence and civil society, and reaffirmed readiness for constructive cooperation with French and German institutions. The organization emphasized that effective EU cooperation must rely on neutrality, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to saving lives, rather than political positioning.