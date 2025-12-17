Sean Paul Returns to Sofia with Rise Jamaica Concert on May 13, 2026

Society | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Sean Paul Returns to Sofia with Rise Jamaica Concert on May 13, 2026 @Fest Team

Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is set to return to Bulgaria on May 13, 2026, with the Rise Jamaica concert at Vidas Art Arena, organized by Fest Team. Fourteen years after his first performance in the country, the artist brings a large-scale show promising to immerse fans in the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean. Tickets are available from 50 euros (approximately 98 BGN) and will go on sale on Friday, December 19, through the Ticket Station network.

Born Sean Paul Enriquez in Kingston in 1973, he first gained international attention at the age of 24 with the hit song Infiltrate. His major breakthrough came in 2000 with the release of his debut album Stage One, featuring tracks like Deport Them, No Bligh, and Hot Gal Today in collaboration with Mr. Vegas. As the best-selling artist of New York–based VP Records, Sean Paul helped bring Jamaican music to a global audience. In the late 1990s, he also appeared alongside Mr. Vegas in Hype Williams’ film Belly (1998), creating the soundtrack with DMX and expanding his reach beyond the dancehall scene.

In 2001, Sean Paul hit international stardom with the reggae anthem Gimme the Light, followed by his second album Dutty Rock in 2002. The album produced four Top 15 Billboard hits, including Like Glue and I’m Still in Love With You featuring Sasha, and won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. During this period, he also collaborated with Beyoncé on Baby Boy, Blu Cantrell on Breathe, and Busta Rhymes on Make It Clap. Recognized with the Order of Merit by the Jamaican government for his cultural contributions, Sean Paul remains one of the most influential and beloved artists in contemporary music.

Fans attending the May 13 show at Vidas Art Arena can expect a lively performance and charismatic stage presence, promising an unforgettable evening filled with world hits and Caribbean energy. Tickets start at 50 euros (around 98 BGN) and go on sale on December 19 through the Ticket Station network.

