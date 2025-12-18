Bulgaria: 'People Shop' Exceeds Expectations in First Days

The state-owned chain “People Shop” is reportedly exceeding expectations in its early days of operation, according to executive director Nikolay Petrov in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio. He emphasized that the company’s primary goal is to support consumers, and he expressed hope that it will continue operating independently of government oversight.

We remind you that "People Shop" is connected to a controversial politician and oligarch, sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act, and leader of DPS-New Beginning, Delyan Peevski: Peevski Launches 'People Shop' Stands Across Plovdiv Region with 45+ Essential Items

Petrov outlined the company’s ambitions for 2026, which include establishing a national presence with over 500 points of sale and implementing a robust logistics system by midyear. Work on these objectives is set to begin immediately in January. Currently, “People Shop” collaborates with 11 suppliers, and since the chain’s launch two days ago, a growing number of offers have been received.

Further reading: Peevski-Linked 'People Shop' Opens with Low Prices and Limited Staff

Early sales figures have been strong. According to Petrov, the first days have exceeded expectations, with some store locations seeing their total turnover double. Customers in smaller towns have particularly appreciated the pricing model, which features markups of up to 10 percent, with some products even priced lower. Petrov stressed that the chain’s competitive pricing does not compromise product quality. He cited a report from the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), noting that markups in other retail chains can reach 135 percent without affecting product quality.

The success of the “People Shop” in its initial days reflects the chain’s stated mission to make essential goods more affordable while maintaining quality, and the management team is focused on sustaining these results as the operation expands nationwide.