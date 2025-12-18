EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Could Boost Bulgarian Auto Parts and Brandy Exports

The European Parliament in Strasbourg approved on Tuesday a measure to introduce a temporary “sudden brake” on the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which covers Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The mechanism would allow tariff preferences for certain sensitive products, including beef and poultry, to be temporarily suspended. The measure now moves to negotiations with the EU member states in the Council. If the Council finalizes the text, the President of the European Commission is expected to travel to Brazil for a signing ceremony on December 20, concluding negotiations that have stretched over 25 years.

However, the signing faces uncertainties. Several EU countries, notably France, have called for delays, and 145 MEPs from different political groups have indicated their intention to challenge the agreement at the EU Court of Justice once the Council finalizes it. A court ruling could take 18 to 24 months, during which the agreement would not be in effect. Bulgarian MEP Iliya Lazarov, a member of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Trade, stressed that many amendments were introduced without prior negotiation and questioned whether Mercosur countries, led by Brazilian President Inácio Lula, would accept them.

Lazarov noted that if the agreement is not signed by January 1, the incoming EU presidency would inherit the process, leaving the agreement’s future uncertain. He criticized some Italian amendments, such as controlling cloned meat, as unnecessary, pointing out that the volume of such products in South America is negligible. He also suggested geopolitical considerations, noting that the U.S. and China have vested interests in the outcome. The agreement is strategically significant for the EU, as it guarantees most-favoured-nation status and optimal customs conditions with Mercosur countries.

Despite public debate over agriculture, this sector represents only 6–7 percent of bilateral trade. The bulk of EU-Mercosur commerce lies in industrial goods, including automotive products, electronics, and secondary agricultural goods. Lazarov explained that without the agreement, tariffs make EU cars prohibitively expensive in South America. Signing the deal would allow European cars and components, including parts produced in Bulgaria, to be more competitive. For instance, Bozhurishte-based Ber-Hella manufactures circuit boards for BMW air conditioners, with other parts produced in Plovdiv, Shumen, and industrial zones nationwide. Easier exports could sustain local jobs and industrial activity.

The agreement would also expand opportunities for Bulgarian brandy producers in South America, while imports, such as anti-hail missile systems from Argentina, would become 20–25 percent cheaper due to lower tariffs. Lazarov emphasized the strategic importance of securing the EU-Mercosur agreement, warning that failure could allow the U.S. or China to dominate the South American market, putting Europe, and Bulgaria specifically, at a competitive disadvantage.

The deal also includes environmental clauses to pressure Mercosur countries to curb deforestation, though deforestation continues regardless. From a broader perspective, the EU competes with the U.S. and China for a combined market exceeding 700 million consumers, and the agreement would help safeguard Europe’s industrial and strategic interests. Ultimately, while agricultural concerns dominate public debate, the agreement’s primary benefits lie in industrial exports, diversification of rare earth and lithium sources, and stronger economic leverage in global trade.

