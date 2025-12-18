U.S. Backs Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dialogue but Won’t Mediate

The United States will support dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia but will not act as a mediator, U.S. Ambassador to Skopje Angela Aggeler confirmed in an interview.

Speaking on North Macedonian television channel Sitel, Aggeler emphasized that while the U.S. welcomes progress, it will not assume a mediating role. “Regardless of whether EU accession negotiations have started, it is clear what steps are needed to meet the criteria. The roadmap is in place, and we all hope to see faster progress,” she said, referring to Skopje’s European integration.

The ambassador also stressed that the ongoing political crisis in Bulgaria should not disrupt the dialogue process. She underlined that advancing North Macedonia’s EU membership is in the interest of all parties, including neighboring countries, and called for continued constructive engagement on both sides.