The Bulgarian Socialist Party Will Not Engage in Government Talks with Current Parliament

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:03
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Socialist Party Will Not Engage in Government Talks with Current Parliament

Atanas Zafirov, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left (BSP-UL), made clear that his party will not participate in attempts to form a government under the current parliament. Speaking during consultations with President Rumen Radev, Zafirov stressed that a year ago the BSP had committed to supporting the government in the name of statehood, but that the present political landscape no longer allows for meaningful governance.

Zafirov highlighted the BSP’s record over the past year, noting that it was the only government without a single corruption scandal. “Our participation in the government has been satisfactory in terms of statecraft, but narrow party politics have been problematic. The immaturity of the political system and party selfishness have caused parliament to lose legitimacy,” he said, adding that forming any government in the current assembly is impossible.

On economic matters, Zafirov emphasized the BSP’s consistent efforts to address rising prices and speculation. The party prepared legislation aimed at controlling speculative practices, which he said helped prevent uncontrolled price increases. While acknowledging communication weaknesses by the cabinet in addressing price hikes, he noted that legal measures could still be implemented to regulate the situation effectively.

Zafirov also addressed voting reforms, saying the BSP supports machine voting but not the way votes are currently being counted. Some party supporters advocate for paper ballots, and the party intends to continue discussions on its position regarding this issue.

The BSP-United Left parliamentary group, led by Dragomir Stoynev, has also pushed for budgetary measures to ensure financial stability and support for citizens. Stoynev highlighted that the parliament had agreed to continue reviewing the revised 2026 budget at the BSP’s initiative, stressing the importance of not leaving citizens behind amid the ongoing political crisis.

The consultations at the President’s Office also included GERB, WCC-DB, “Revival,” and DPS-New Beginning. Both GERB and WCC-DB confirmed they would not attempt to form a cabinet in the current assembly. Kostadin Kostadinov of “Revival” advocated for new elections at the end of March, while Yordan Tsonev from DPS-New Beginning declared that the 51st National Assembly had effectively reached the end of its term.

Zafirov concluded that while the BSP remains committed to statehood and responsible governance, it will not participate in negotiations to form a government in a parliament that has lost legitimacy and cannot deliver effective leadership.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, government, Bulgaria, Zafirov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: 'People Shop' Exceeds Expectations in First Days

The state-owned chain “People Shop” is reportedly exceeding expectations in its early days of operation, according to executive director Nikolay Petrov in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio

Society | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Could Boost Bulgarian Auto Parts and Brandy Exports

The European Parliament in Strasbourg approved on Tuesday a measure to introduce a temporary “sudden brake” on the EU-Mercosur trade agreemen

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

'No to the Euro': Citizens Protest in Front of the Bulgarian National Bank

In Sofia, citizens gathered in front of the Bulgarian National Bank to protest against the adoption of the euro. The demonstration is organized by the civil association Doyran 2025 and has been officially registered with the Sofia Municipality

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:39

Sunny Thursday Ahead: Fog Clears, Warm Day Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 18

Society » Environment | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Sean Paul Returns to Sofia with Rise Jamaica Concert on May 13, 2026

Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is set to return to Bulgaria on May 13, 2026, with the Rise Jamaica concert at Vidas Art Arena

Society | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:12

Bulgaria’s Parliament Backs Extended Budget as WCC-DB Pushes Inflation-Linked Salary Indexation

The National Assembly has adopted at first reading the so called “extended” state budget, following what several parties described earlier in the day as a "political test" by GERB and TISP

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

'No to the Euro': Citizens Protest in Front of the Bulgarian National Bank

In Sofia, citizens gathered in front of the Bulgarian National Bank to protest against the adoption of the euro. The demonstration is organized by the civil association Doyran 2025 and has been officially registered with the Sofia Municipality

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:39

Bulgaria’s Parliament Backs Extended Budget as WCC-DB Pushes Inflation-Linked Salary Indexation

The National Assembly has adopted at first reading the so called “extended” state budget, following what several parties described earlier in the day as a "political test" by GERB and TISP

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:24

U.S. Backs Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dialogue but Won’t Mediate

The United States will support dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia but will not act as a mediator, U.S. Ambassador to Skopje Angela Aggeler confirmed in an interview

Politics » Diplomacy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:35

Bulgaria's Borissov Warns of Severe Fallout as Parliament Moves Toward an Extended Budget

GERB leader Boyko Borissov warned that prolonging the existing budget framework would have serious social and financial repercussions

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:04

German and French Ambassadors Defend Bulgarian Judicial Chief Amid Cybersecurity Controversy

In an unusual diplomatic move, the ambassadors of Germany and France, H.E. Irene Plank and H.E. Marie Dumoulin, personally met with Galina Zakharova, chairwoman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), to express support for the independence of Bulgaria’s j

Politics » Diplomacy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:27

TISP Met with Radev: Seeking a New Government in the 51st Parliament Is Unreasonable

The political party "There Is Such a People" (TISP), currently the sixth-largest in the National Assembly, held consultations with President Rumen Radev regarding the formation of a new government

Politics | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria