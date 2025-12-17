The Bulgarian Socialist Party Will Not Engage in Government Talks with Current Parliament

Atanas Zafirov, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left (BSP-UL), made clear that his party will not participate in attempts to form a government under the current parliament. Speaking during consultations with President Rumen Radev, Zafirov stressed that a year ago the BSP had committed to supporting the government in the name of statehood, but that the present political landscape no longer allows for meaningful governance.

Zafirov highlighted the BSP’s record over the past year, noting that it was the only government without a single corruption scandal. “Our participation in the government has been satisfactory in terms of statecraft, but narrow party politics have been problematic. The immaturity of the political system and party selfishness have caused parliament to lose legitimacy,” he said, adding that forming any government in the current assembly is impossible.

On economic matters, Zafirov emphasized the BSP’s consistent efforts to address rising prices and speculation. The party prepared legislation aimed at controlling speculative practices, which he said helped prevent uncontrolled price increases. While acknowledging communication weaknesses by the cabinet in addressing price hikes, he noted that legal measures could still be implemented to regulate the situation effectively.

Zafirov also addressed voting reforms, saying the BSP supports machine voting but not the way votes are currently being counted. Some party supporters advocate for paper ballots, and the party intends to continue discussions on its position regarding this issue.

The BSP-United Left parliamentary group, led by Dragomir Stoynev, has also pushed for budgetary measures to ensure financial stability and support for citizens. Stoynev highlighted that the parliament had agreed to continue reviewing the revised 2026 budget at the BSP’s initiative, stressing the importance of not leaving citizens behind amid the ongoing political crisis.

The consultations at the President’s Office also included GERB, WCC-DB, “Revival,” and DPS-New Beginning. Both GERB and WCC-DB confirmed they would not attempt to form a cabinet in the current assembly. Kostadin Kostadinov of “Revival” advocated for new elections at the end of March, while Yordan Tsonev from DPS-New Beginning declared that the 51st National Assembly had effectively reached the end of its term.

Zafirov concluded that while the BSP remains committed to statehood and responsible governance, it will not participate in negotiations to form a government in a parliament that has lost legitimacy and cannot deliver effective leadership.