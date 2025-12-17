New EU Rule: Small Shipments to Face Fixed 3-Euro Customs Fee in Bulgaria

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02
Bulgaria: New EU Rule: Small Shipments to Face Fixed 3-Euro Customs Fee in Bulgaria

Starting July 1, 2026, Bulgaria will apply a fixed customs fee of 3 euros (approximately 6 leva) to each individual item in “small shipments” valued up to 150 euros, according to the Customs Agency. This measure is part of the European Union’s broader plan to modernize the Customs Union and was approved at the political level within the EU Council for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN).

The fee serves as a transitional mechanism ahead of the full Customs Union reform and the launch of the EU Customs Data Hub, scheduled for July 1, 2028. It is designed to better manage the rapidly growing volume of low-value packages common in e-commerce and to strengthen customs oversight of distance sales. Authorities emphasize that the measure will help curb artificial undervaluation and the splitting of shipments, practices often used to bypass customs rules, while providing a more straightforward and equitable method for collecting duties.

The new duty will apply per item, regardless of its origin or type. When multiple items are sent in a single shipment, the customs charge will be calculated for each product separately. This change requires an amendment to Council Regulation (EC) No 1186/2009, which governs exemptions from customs duties within the EU.

International media reported that the EU will enforce this 3-euro (.52) fee on imports under 150 euros starting July 1, 2026. The arrangement is temporary and will last until 2028, when all goods entering the EU will be subject to customs duties regardless of value. This step reflects the bloc’s efforts to streamline import procedures and improve compliance with customs obligations.

Tags: EU, Bulgaria, China, small

