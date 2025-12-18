From Lev to Euro: What Shoppers and Traders Need to Know in January

With just 15 days remaining until Bulgaria adopts the euro, preparations for the switch to the single currency are intensifying, even in smaller towns. Both residents and local businesses are eager but still have questions about how transactions will work starting January 1, 2026.

In the village of Pokrovnik, near Blagoevgrad, the post office will be closed on the first day of the year, meaning locals will not be able to exchange levs for euros immediately. Still, many residents say this is not a major concern. Pensioner Angel Angelov explained to bTV that he plans to spend the last of his lev-based pension and only worry about euros once he begins receiving his pension in the new currency. His neighbor Nadka Angelova added that she trusts banks to have sufficient euro change, preferring not to use exchange offices.

Traders, however, are more worried. Teodora Kadiyska, who runs a small grocery store in the village, has not yet obtained a euro starter pack for businesses and currently has just a few coins for individuals - two €2 coins and two €1 coins, plus some stotinki. With banks reopening on January 5, she plans to rely on nearby exchange offices and her own stock to manage transactions.

Economists advise merchants who have not yet stocked up on euros to contact their banks for available solutions. They emphasize that, initially, customers will still be able to pay in levs, so there is no need for concern.

Rumen Galabinov, an economist, clarified the rules for payments and change: during January, shops can accept both levs and euros. When a cash payment is made in either currency, change should be returned in euros. If a store does not have enough euro cash to provide full change, the remainder may be given in levs. This transitional approach is designed to ensure a smooth adjustment period for both consumers and traders as Bulgaria completes its switch to the single currency.