Principal Arrested After Hidden Toilet Cameras Discovered at Sofia School

Society » EDUCATION | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Principal Arrested After Hidden Toilet Cameras Discovered at Sofia School

At 138 Secondary School for Western and Eastern Languages "Prof. Vasil Zlatarski" in Sofia, all cables from hidden cameras installed in the toilets led directly to the office of Principal Alexander Evtimov, who was arrested yesterday evening by officers from the Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the Prevention of Corruption, BNT and Nova TV reported.

The devices, numbering around 40, were integrated into smoke and motion detectors and were placed in both women's toilets and above urinals in the men's facilities. Investigators are now probing whether the principal collected and stored the footage in a secret archive. A pre-trial investigation has been launched, with the Ministry of Education confirming that both the school and the regional education department are fully cooperating.

Parents expressed shock and concern. Some had already noticed irregularities, with students observing unusual sensors in the toilets and raising suspicions among teachers. One parent noted that rumors about the cameras had circulated among students for several days, while another described the installation as a "gross violation of personal privacy" and dismissed any explanation suggesting the cameras were for monitoring discipline. Parents are particularly worried about potential recording, storage, or distribution of sensitive footage.

Principal Evtimov, appointed in February 2024 after winning a competition, previously served as director of the Sofia Secondary Educational Service "Dr. Petar Beron" in Kostinbrod and as deputy director for academic activities at the 133rd Sofia Secondary Educational Service "Alexander S. Pushkin." According to sources close to the investigation, Evtimov told police that the cameras were installed primarily to monitor student behavior, including smoking in the restrooms. Officers reportedly found about 20 miniaturized cameras during the operation, all connected via cables to his office.

The case has drawn condemnation from Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, who described the act as a "serious violation of the personal space and dignity of children." Terziev emphasized that cameras are strictly prohibited in areas where privacy is expected, such as toilets, rest areas, or sleeping quarters, in line with both the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The municipality plans to introduce a notification regime requiring school directors to report all video surveillance systems, detailing their location and the companies responsible for maintenance.

Authorities have stressed that the investigation will determine the full extent of the violation and that criminal accountability will follow. Meanwhile, Dr. Kliment Hristov, senior expert at the Regional Education Department in Sofia, assured parents that measures are in place to maintain a calm and normal learning environment. Existing reports related to the learning process have been reviewed, and guidelines for school management have been reinforced to ensure student safety and order.

Parents have highlighted a history of tension at the school since Evtimov assumed the principal position, citing past dismissals of teachers and concerns about the administration’s approach to student oversight. The Ministry of Education and Interior are expected to provide official updates on the investigation in the coming days, as the case continues to provoke serious concern among families, educators, and local authorities.

