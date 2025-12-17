EU Blacklists Russophile Movement Tied to Bulgarian Espionage Suspect

The European Union has placed the International Russophile Movement linked to Bulgarian national Nikolai Malinov under sanctions, citing its role in promoting destabilizing narratives aligned with the policies of the Russian government. According to Brussels, the organization functions as a channel for influence in support of Moscow’s strategic interests.

The movement was established almost three years ago during a congress held in Moscow, which was attended by senior Russian officials and well-known public figures. At that founding event, Malinov was elected secretary general. He has previously been charged by the Bulgarian prosecution with espionage in favor of Russia.

Among the participants in the founding forum were Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Eurasianist ideologue Alexander Dugin and businessman Konstantin Malofeev. Malofeev has been identified by Western governments as a major financial backer of initiatives supportive of the Kremlin.

As part of the same sanctions package, the EU Council also targeted the 142nd Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion stationed in Kaliningrad. The unit has been associated with training activities and cyber operations, including incidents involving GPS signal interference affecting several EU member states.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on individuals connected to Russia’s military intelligence unit 29155, as well as members of the cyber group known as Cadet Blizzard. These actors are accused of carrying out cyber and hybrid attacks against Ukrainian state institutions, EU countries and NATO allies, aimed at obtaining sensitive data and undermining political stability.

With the latest additions, EU restrictive measures now cover a total of 59 individuals and 17 entities. The updated list includes foreign policy analysts affiliated with Kremlin-linked institutions and think tanks, alongside people involved in spreading pro-Russian propaganda and narratives hostile to Ukraine and NATO. Former military and law enforcement officers from several Western European countries are also among those sanctioned.