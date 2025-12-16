Christmas Trains Return to Sofia’s Streets with Festive Rides Through the City Center

Society » CULTURE | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Christmas Trains Return to Sofia’s Streets with Festive Rides Through the City Center

Festive Christmas trains are once again rolling through the heart of Sofia, bringing a holiday atmosphere to the capital’s streets. From today, the seasonal attraction sets off from the city center, offering residents and visitors a cheerful ride designed to turn an ordinary walk into a Christmas-themed experience, the Sofia Municipality announced.

The decorated trains will operate from December 16 through January 4, traveling along a circular route that passes some of Sofia’s most recognizable central streets and squares, illuminated with festive lights. Both the departure and final stop are at Alexander Nevski Square. From there, the route continues along Georgi Rakovski Street, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, Hristo Botev Street, Stamboliyski Boulevard, Nezavisimost Square and Dondukov Boulevard, before returning to the starting point. An additional stop is planned near the National Palace of Culture, at the intersection of Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard and Vitosha Boulevard.

The Christmas trains will run daily at 30-minute intervals, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. A ticket costs 5 leva, which is equivalent to approximately 2.56 euros. Children under the age of 10 and people in disadvantaged situations can ride free of charge, provided they are accompanied by an adult holding a regular ticket.

The initiative is organized by Sofia Municipality together with the municipal enterprise Tourism, through the Visit Sofia program.

Culture
Tags: Christmas, trains, sofia

Related Articles:

Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of direct flights between Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin)

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04

Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors

Society » Environment | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:49

Bulgaria Charges Senior Sofia Police Officers in Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Case

Seven individuals, among them three serving police officers, have been formally charged for involvement in an organized crime group linked to arson, bribery and narcotics trafficking in Sofia and the Lovech region

Crime | December 15, 2025, Monday // 16:12

Sofia to Gain 2,000 New Parking Spaces as Municipality Launches Nine Facilities

Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38
More from Culture

Bulgarian Bagpipe Tradition Gains Global Recognition from UNESCO

Bulgaria’s bagpipe tradition has received one of the highest international honors after being officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Society » Culture | December 11, 2025, Thursday // 12:38

Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Nikulden: Bulgaria’s Beloved Saint Nicholas Day

In Bulgaria, December 6 is celebrated as Saint Nicholas Day, or Nikulden (Никулден), a holiday that blends religious devotion, folk tradition, and social celebration

Society » Culture | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:31

New Book Explores Atatürk’s 14 Months in Bulgaria

Bulgarian History Publishing House has released a new book, 440 Days. Atatürk in Bulgaria

Society » Culture | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Sofia Sparkles for the Holidays: Christmas Tree and City Lights Illuminate the Bulgarian Capital

Sofia’s Christmas tree was officially illuminated

Society » Culture | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 11:11

Oxford Announces Its Word of the Year 2025

Oxford University Press has selected "rage bait" as its Word of the Year for 2025

Society » Culture | December 1, 2025, Monday // 15:24
