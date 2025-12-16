Christmas Trains Return to Sofia’s Streets with Festive Rides Through the City Center

Festive Christmas trains are once again rolling through the heart of Sofia, bringing a holiday atmosphere to the capital’s streets. From today, the seasonal attraction sets off from the city center, offering residents and visitors a cheerful ride designed to turn an ordinary walk into a Christmas-themed experience, the Sofia Municipality announced.

The decorated trains will operate from December 16 through January 4, traveling along a circular route that passes some of Sofia’s most recognizable central streets and squares, illuminated with festive lights. Both the departure and final stop are at Alexander Nevski Square. From there, the route continues along Georgi Rakovski Street, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, Hristo Botev Street, Stamboliyski Boulevard, Nezavisimost Square and Dondukov Boulevard, before returning to the starting point. An additional stop is planned near the National Palace of Culture, at the intersection of Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard and Vitosha Boulevard.

The Christmas trains will run daily at 30-minute intervals, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. A ticket costs 5 leva, which is equivalent to approximately 2.56 euros. Children under the age of 10 and people in disadvantaged situations can ride free of charge, provided they are accompanied by an adult holding a regular ticket.

The initiative is organized by Sofia Municipality together with the municipal enterprise Tourism, through the Visit Sofia program.