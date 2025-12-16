Bulgaria’s Socialists Face Internal Revolt as Executive Bureau Quits, Pressure Mounts on Zafirov

The Bulgarian Socialist Party is facing a deep internal crisis after the entire Executive Bureau submitted its resignation, while party chairman Atanas Zafirov chose to remain in office. The move affects the party’s closest leadership circle but does not include the chairman himself.

The developments follow weeks of nationwide protests against the governing model and the subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, in which the BSP was a coalition partner. In this context, pressure has mounted on the Socialist leadership, and especially on Zafirov, amid accusations that the party has aligned itself too closely with the Peevski–Borisov political axis.

Decisions of the Executive Bureau

In a statement published on the BSP website, the party announced that at a meeting of the Executive Bureau held today several key decisions were taken. A meeting of the BSP National Council has been scheduled for January 10, 2026. In addition, a delegation was appointed to take part in consultations with President Rumen Radev on December 17. The group includes Atanas Zafirov, Dragomir Stoynev, Kiril Dobrev, Kaloyan Pargov, Ivan Takov, Ivan Ivanov and Manol Genov.

At the same meeting, the Executive Bureau formally submitted its resignation to the chairman of the National Council, Atanas Zafirov. According to the leadership, this collective step is an expression of shared responsibility and is intended to ease tensions at a critical moment for both the party and the country, allowing the BSP to navigate the challenges ahead.

The resignation of the Executive Bureau effectively postpones the convening of the broader party leadership. The National Council had been expected to meet this week, but the decision shifts that discussion to January 10. At the same time, internal critics argue that the maneuver allows Zafirov to preserve his position by sacrificing the bureau, a move that has already sparked dissatisfaction within the party.

Composition of the Executive Bureau

According to information published by the BSP, the Executive Bureau consists of 25 members. These include chairman Atanas Zafirov; deputy chairpersons Ivan Takov, Kaloyan Pargov, Ivan Peshev, Dragomir Stoynev and Ivan Ivanov; organizing secretaries Deyan Dechev, Atanas Atanasov, Tsvetelina Penkova and Filip Popov; as well as Kiril Dobrev, Manol Genov, Vladimir Moskov, Borislav Gutsanov, Kristian Vigenin, Zhelyo Boychev, Ivan Ibrishimov, Yordan Mladenov, Trifon Panchev, Kalin Kalapankov, Stefan Burdzhev, Gabriel Valkov, Dora Yankova, Dinko Zhelev and Nikolay Tishev.

Reactions within the party

Deputy chairman Kaloyan Pargov later commented publicly on the situation. Asked why Zafirov had not stepped down, he said that the chairman had been elected by the party congress and that any resignation must be addressed to that body. A review of the BSP statute, however, indicates that the chairman submits a resignation to the National Council, not directly to the congress.

Calls for leadership change

Earlier in the day, it became clear that the BSP organization in Kyustendil is demanding the resignation of the party leadership and the convening of a congress to elect a new one. The decision was announced after a meeting of the local municipal council. The structure described the party’s participation in government as a serious political error that could have lasting negative consequences for the BSP and its membership.

According to the Kyustendil organization, relations between grassroots structures and the central leadership have deteriorated sharply. Municipal council chairman Milcho Hristov said the decision followed extensive internal discussions. He added that changes in delegate representation should be made so that a congress can be held by the end of January, allowing the party to renew its leadership before the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Similar demands for resignations have also been voiced by BSP regional structures in Pernik, Pomorie and other parts of the country.

Background to Zafirov’s leadership

Atanas Zafirov was elected full chairman of the BSP less than a year ago, in mid-February, following a contested runoff against Borislav Gutsanov. Shortly before that congress, Zafirov had become Deputy Prime Minister without portfolio in the Zhelyazkov government, while Gutsanov took over as Minister of Labor and Social Policy.