Bulgaria's PM in Helsinki: Russia Remains a Long-Term Threat to the EU’s Eastern Flank

The countries of the European Union located along the Eastern Flank are intensifying coordination at a moment described as decisive for the continent’s security. Speaking in Helsinki at the first Eastern Flank Summit, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said the participating states have declared a clear and firm commitment to joint action aimed at strengthening the defense preparedness of the EU’s eastern borders. The meeting brought together leaders from eight member states, who discussed coordinated steps to enhance security in close cooperation with NATO.

Zhelyazkov confirmed Bulgaria’s full support for the European Defense Readiness Roadmap 2030. He stressed that the document, together with the key projects linked to it, creates conditions for substantial progress in three core areas: better coordination, increased capacity, and technological modernization of defense capabilities. According to the prime minister, these priorities are essential in the current security environment.

The Bulgarian head of government also highlighted the country’s participation in the EU’s SAFE defense program through concrete projects aligned with national interests. He underlined that Bulgaria must be capable of effectively protecting its borders, with particular attention to the Black Sea region. Zhelyazkov pointed out that hostilities are taking place relatively close to Bulgaria and emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom and security of navigation in the Black Sea. He added that Bulgaria, together with Romania, has already declared its existing capabilities and its intention to further expand them in this area.

Another key topic raised by Zhelyazkov was the development of transport corridors running in a north-south direction. He said that formats such as the Eastern Flank Summit help advance joint efforts not only in defense but also in civilian connectivity. According to him, cooperation with partners such as Romania in these initiatives broadens the scope of partnership beyond purely military dimensions, making such formats particularly valuable.

The summit also produced a strong joint political message. Leaders from Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria described Russia as the most serious long-term security threat to the Euro-Atlantic area. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that Russia remains a threat not only now, but also in the foreseeable future. In a joint declaration, the eight countries called for immediate priority to be given to strengthening the EU’s eastern flank through a coordinated and multilateral operational approach.

The statement outlined specific areas requiring reinforced efforts, including land combat capabilities, drone and air defense, missile defense systems, border security and the protection of critical infrastructure, both within the EU and in coordination with NATO. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that the European Union can play a significant supporting role by providing funding, easing regulatory frameworks and improving military mobility.

These discussions took place against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the war in Ukraine. European countries continue to support Kyiv as it seeks common ground with the United States on a peace plan, while Ukrainian officials have voiced concerns that earlier proposals favored Moscow. Kristersson said there are still no indications that Russia is genuinely seeking peace in Ukraine.

Reiterating Bulgaria’s position, Zhelyazkov stated that the Eastern Flank countries are united in their determination to work together to raise the defense readiness of the EU’s eastern borders. He once again emphasized Bulgaria’s engagement in the SAFE program and its focus on projects linked to border defense and Black Sea security, describing these efforts as an integral part of the country’s contribution to European and transatlantic security.