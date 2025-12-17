Wednesday Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Start, Clear Skies and Warming Trend

On Wednesday, early temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 3°C, with the capital starting the day at about minus 3°C. In the first part of the day, fog and low cloud cover will form over plains and basins. Elsewhere across the country, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with occasional patches of mid- and high-level cloud. Winds will be weak overall, turning light from the south-east in eastern Bulgaria. Afternoon highs will generally reach 7–12°C, with Sofia around 8°C.

Conditions along the coast will remain mostly clear and sunny. A gentle south-easterly breeze will prevail. Air temperatures will peak between 10 and 12°C, while sea water will be relatively mild, at 11–13°C. The sea state will be calm, around force 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountain regions will also enjoy sunny weather, interrupted at times by medium and high clouds. In higher elevations, a light to moderate wind from the south-southwest is expected. Temperatures will reach roughly 11°C at 1,200 metres and about 5°C at 2,000 metres above sea level.

On Thursday, a light to moderate north-westerly wind will set in, leading to better visibility in many areas. Daytime temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum values expected between 10 and 15°C.