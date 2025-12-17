Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of direct flights between Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin). The new service will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Tickets are now available for purchase through the airline’s website and mobile app.

This route marks a continuation of Wizz Air’s strategy to reopen its base at Modlin Airport in Warsaw, further expanding its network. With this addition, the airline will operate 32 routes from Sofia to 15 different countries, enhancing connectivity for both business and leisure travelers.

Warsaw, the Polish capital, offers a unique blend of history and modernity. Its Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is ideal for cultural exploration, featuring landmarks like the Royal Castle. Meanwhile, the contemporary side of the city attracts visitors with its futuristic architecture and museums, including the iconic Palace of Culture and Science. Warsaw is thus a versatile destination, suitable for business trips, shopping, cultural tours, and city breaks.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager, highlighted the significance of the new route: “The direct Sofia–Warsaw connection strengthens ties between Bulgaria and Poland, making travel easier for tourists and business travelers alike. It provides a convenient option for long weekends and short business trips. The launch is part of our broader growth strategy in the region, including the reopening of our Modlin base and ongoing expansion of travel options.”

Novak also emphasized the airline’s investments in a young fleet, operational sustainability, and the Customer First Compass program, which together enable Wizz Air to continue offering affordable and reliable travel experiences in 2026.

The direct flights from Sofia to Warsaw are expected to enhance regional connectivity and further promote travel between Bulgaria and one of Central Europe’s fastest-growing economic centers.

The cost of tickets is expected to start from around 120 BGN (€61), making the new route an attractive option for both business and leisure travelers.