Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week

Business » TOURISM | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week @Pixabay

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of direct flights between Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin). The new service will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Tickets are now available for purchase through the airline’s website and mobile app.

This route marks a continuation of Wizz Air’s strategy to reopen its base at Modlin Airport in Warsaw, further expanding its network. With this addition, the airline will operate 32 routes from Sofia to 15 different countries, enhancing connectivity for both business and leisure travelers.

Warsaw, the Polish capital, offers a unique blend of history and modernity. Its Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is ideal for cultural exploration, featuring landmarks like the Royal Castle. Meanwhile, the contemporary side of the city attracts visitors with its futuristic architecture and museums, including the iconic Palace of Culture and Science. Warsaw is thus a versatile destination, suitable for business trips, shopping, cultural tours, and city breaks.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager, highlighted the significance of the new route: “The direct SofiaWarsaw connection strengthens ties between Bulgaria and Poland, making travel easier for tourists and business travelers alike. It provides a convenient option for long weekends and short business trips. The launch is part of our broader growth strategy in the region, including the reopening of our Modlin base and ongoing expansion of travel options.

Novak also emphasized the airline’s investments in a young fleet, operational sustainability, and the Customer First Compass program, which together enable Wizz Air to continue offering affordable and reliable travel experiences in 2026.

The direct flights from Sofia to Warsaw are expected to enhance regional connectivity and further promote travel between Bulgaria and one of Central Europe’s fastest-growing economic centers.

The cost of tickets is expected to start from around 120 BGN (€61), making the new route an attractive option for both business and leisure travelers.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, sofia, Warsaw, flights

Related Articles:

Christmas Trains Return to Sofia’s Streets with Festive Rides Through the City Center

Festive Christmas trains are once again rolling through the heart of Sofia

Society » Culture | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25

Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors

Society » Environment | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:49

Bulgaria Charges Senior Sofia Police Officers in Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Case

Seven individuals, among them three serving police officers, have been formally charged for involvement in an organized crime group linked to arson, bribery and narcotics trafficking in Sofia and the Lovech region

Crime | December 15, 2025, Monday // 16:12

Sofia to Gain 2,000 New Parking Spaces as Municipality Launches Nine Facilities

Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgaria’s Bansko Opens the 2025/26 Winter Season with Ski Legends, Snow and Festivities

Bansko officially marked the start of the 2025/2026 winter season with a festive programme that combined sport, tradition and entertainment

Business » Tourism | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 10:19

Festive Steam Trains Return: Christmas Journeys Across Bulgaria

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is bringing festive cheer this holiday season with a series of special Christmas steam locomotive train journeys across Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | November 30, 2025, Sunday // 11:00

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights and Hits Transport, Leaving Bulgarian Travelers Stranded

A three-day strike in Belgium has begun, disrupting transport nationwide and leaving many Bulgarian travelers affected

Business » Tourism | November 24, 2025, Monday // 09:05

Bulgaria Joins Iter Vitis, Aiming to Boost Wine and Cultural Tourism

Bulgaria formally joins the European Cultural Wine Route, Iter Vitis, marking a significant step in boosting the country’s wine tourism sector

Business » Tourism | November 24, 2025, Monday // 08:54

Sofia to Rimini: New Direct Summer Flights Begin in 2026

Wizz Air has announced a new direct flight connecting Sofia with Rimini, Italy, beginning March 31, 2026

Business » Tourism | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 13:32

Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter

Wizz Air has announced the resumption of regular direct flights between Sofia and Abu Dhabi as part of its winter schedule, marking an important addition to the airline’s network in Bulgaria

Business » Tourism | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria