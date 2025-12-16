ECB Removes Bulgarian Lev from Exchange Rate List Ahead of Euro Adoption

New EU Rule: Small Shipments to Face Fixed 3-Euro Customs Fee in Bulgaria
Starting July 1, 2026, Bulgaria will apply a fixed customs fee of 3 euros (approximately 6 leva) to each individual item in “small shipments” valued up to 150 euros
As of 1 January 2026, Bulgaria will formally adopt the euro, marking the end of the Bulgarian lev as the country’s official currency. In line with this transition, the European Central Bank (ECB) will remove the lev from its list of reference exchange rates against other currencies.
After the euro is introduced, the lev will no longer be included among the currencies for which the ECB publishes daily exchange rate data. The move reflects Bulgaria’s full integration into the euro area and the alignment of its monetary system with the eurozone.
The official fixed conversion rate between the lev and the euro will be announced separately. Unlike the standard ECB exchange rate references, which are provided with four decimal places, Bulgaria’s conversion rate will be published with five decimal places to ensure precise calculation.
For further details regarding Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area and the official lev-to-euro rate, the ECB released a press statement on 8 July 2025 titled “Bulgaria will join the euro area on 1 January 2026.” The announcement outlines the final preparations for the country’s transition and the mechanisms for implementing the new currency.
The European Union has placed the International Russophile Movement linked to Bulgarian national Nikolai Malinov under sanctions
The European Commission has proposed a significant change to its previously planned rules on new car sales, allowing vehicles with internal combustion engines to remain on the EU market beyond 2035
Seven candidates have formally submitted their documents to compete for the position of European Prosecutor representing Bulgaria
European leaders have expressed readiness to lead a “multinational force” in Ukraine as part of a U.S.-backed plan aimed at achieving a peace agreement with Russia
Michal Horvath, chief economist at the Slovak National Bank and executive director responsible for the institution’s monetary policy, emphasized that the adoption of the euro has acted as a stabilizing anchor through several major crises
Romanian President Nicușor Dan said Europe must send an unmistakable signal to Moscow that it is prepared to defend itself, even as it seeks to avoid war
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence