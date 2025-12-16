Australian PM: 'Islamic State Ideology' Behind Bondi Beach Massacre

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that the mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was likely driven by “Islamic State ideology.” The attack, which targeted a Jewish Hanukkah festival, claimed the lives of 15 people and injured dozens more. Albanese said that while there is no evidence the father and son responsible were part of an organized IS cell, their actions appeared motivated by radical Islamist ideology.

Authorities identified the shooters as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24. Police found improvised explosive devices and two homemade ISIS flags in a car registered to Naveed near the scene. Albanese noted that the younger Akram had been under scrutiny by Australia’s intelligence agency, ASIO, in 2019 due to associations with others who were later charged and jailed. At the time, he was not considered a person of interest.

The perpetrators reportedly travelled to the Philippines in early November, returning on November 28. It remains unclear if they engaged with extremist groups abroad. On the day of the attack, Naveed told his mother he was going fishing, but authorities believe he and his father were preparing the assault from a rental apartment. The pair opened fire on the beach and a nearby park for about 10 minutes before police killed the father. Naveed remains in a coma under police guard.

The incident has been widely condemned as an antisemitic terrorist act. Communities in Sydney have been mourning the victims, with more than 1,000 people gathering at the Bondi Pavilion. Rabbi Yossi Shuchat led a menorah-lighting ceremony for the second day of Hanukkah, and the Sydney Opera House projected a menorah in tribute to those killed. Twenty-five people remain hospitalized across eight hospitals, including three children and two police officers; ten are in critical condition.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a Syrian-Australian civilian who disarmed one of the shooters, is being hailed as a hero. He sustained gunshot wounds to his hands and arm and underwent surgery, with further procedures anticipated. Al Ahmed, who migrated to Australia in 2006 from Idlib, Syria, has received international recognition for his bravery. A GoFundMe campaign in his name has raised nearly 2 million Australian dollars (€1 million, BGN 3.9 million). In a social media message, he thanked supporters and expressed gratitude for their concern.

The tragedy has sparked renewed scrutiny of Australia’s intelligence and law enforcement measures, with questions about whether authorities could have acted earlier to prevent the attack. Albanese emphasized the broader threat posed by extremist ideologies, noting that ISIS and similar groups continue to inspire violence globally.