No Surrender of Donbas: Zelenskyy Defies US Push for Quick Peace Deal

President Volodymyr Zelensky has reaffirmed that Ukraine will not accept any scenario in which Donbas is recognized as Russian territory, either in law or in practice. Speaking during a briefing with Ukrainian media, he said Moscow’s position remains unchanged and continues to focus on gaining control over the region, something Kyiv categorically rejects.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s stance is “practical, realistic and fair.” He stressed that while the territorial issue is being discussed, Kyiv has no intention of relinquishing Donbas. He noted that U.S. partners are exploring compromise options, including the idea of a free economic zone, but clarified that such a concept does not imply Russian sovereignty over the territory.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will not recognize the temporarily occupied parts of Donbas as Russian under any circumstances. At the same time, he acknowledged that the issue of territory remains one of the most sensitive and unresolved topics in the negotiations, with no full consensus reached so far.

His comments followed reports that U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had urged Ukrainian representatives during talks in Berlin on December 14 to consider concessions related to Donbas. Ukrainian officials, however, made clear that any arrangement placing the region under Russian control is unacceptable.

After two days of discussions in Berlin between a Ukrainian delegation led by Zelensky and U.S. envoys, Ukraine’s top security official and negotiator Rustem Umerov said that “real progress” toward peace had been achieved. Nevertheless, he and other officials acknowledged that a final agreement on territorial questions remains out of reach.

Zelensky later described the talks as difficult but productive. He pointed out a difference in priorities between Kyiv and Washington, saying the United States is seeking a rapid end to the war, while Ukraine is focused on the substance and durability of any agreement. He added that speed is welcome only if it does not come at the expense of quality and security.

Standing alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the German Ukrainian Economic Forum, Zelensky reiterated that no version of Donbas under Russian control would be acceptable. U.S. officials were quoted as saying that most issues had been resolved, and U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly satisfied with the progress made in Berlin. According to media reports, discussions centered on security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, while questions of territory and sovereignty still require further work.

An unnamed source cited by AFP said that no agreement had been reached on territorial matters, as Washington continues to press Kyiv to cede the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya cautioned against misrepresenting the U.S. position, stressing that Washington remains actively engaged in the peace process and that anonymous claims do not reflect the reality of the talks.

Zelensky himself later confirmed that differences remain over territorial issues, but said all sides are willing to continue working constructively to move closer to ending the war. He underlined that Ukraine is seeking robust security guarantees comparable to NATO’s collective defense clause, involving a broad coalition of European countries, Canada and additional U.S. guarantees.

The president rejected claims that Kyiv is under pressure from Washington, arguing that any real pressure comes from Moscow, while the United States is acting as a mediator. Chancellor Merz, for his part, said there is a genuine opportunity for peace due to unprecedented diplomatic efforts and praised U.S. proposals for concrete security assurances.

Media reports also indicated that Washington may be prepared to offer Article 5 type guarantees as part of a peace deal, though U.S. officials warned that such offers would not remain open indefinitely. Umerov expressed hope that the talks would help align positions, although his spokesperson later clarified that no immediate agreement was expected.

Zelensky said the negotiations also covered postwar recovery and the use of frozen Russian assets as part of Ukraine’s long term security framework. He estimated these assets at between 150 and 200 billion US dollars and described them as a potential financial guarantee that could provide Ukraine with up to 40 to 45 billion dollars annually, regardless of whether the war ends soon or continues.

He explained that these funds could be used to rebuild critical infrastructure, including energy systems, schools and universities, and to support millions of Ukrainians who have lost their homes. For the first time, he said, the issue of internally displaced persons was raised as a central element of recovery planning.

Zelensky also addressed compensation for the families of fallen soldiers, calling every soldier who died in the war a hero and acknowledging the heavy financial burden this places on the state. He stressed that supporting these families is a moral duty, even though it is extremely challenging for the budget.

Ahead of the Berlin talks, Zelensky had also rejected a U.S. backed proposal for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from a potential demilitarized zone in parts of Donbas. He said such decisions should ultimately be made by the Ukrainian people, possibly through a referendum.

Throughout his visit to Berlin, Zelensky met with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, briefing them on Ukraine’s work with the United States toward a dignified peace, credible security guarantees and economic recovery. Later, he and Chancellor Merz were set to discuss peace efforts with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, as well as senior EU and NATO officials.

The renewed diplomatic push follows Washington’s earlier support for a 28 point peace plan that Kyiv and its European partners criticized as too closely aligned with Moscow’s demands. That proposal was later reduced to 20 points after consultations, though Russia has already signaled that any revisions by Ukraine and Europe would likely face strong objections.

Zelensky also held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who unexpectedly joined the Berlin meetings and has been actively involved in peace efforts, partly due to his close contacts with President Trump.