Bulgarian Volunteer Killed Fighting on the Front in Ukraine

Society » OBITUARIES | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Volunteer Killed Fighting on the Front in Ukraine

A Bulgarian national has reportedly lost his life while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine, OFFNews reported. The fallen volunteer has been identified as Todor Nikolaev Kuzmov.

At this stage, there is no official confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities. The information emerged through a post on the Facebook page “Memorial - International Volunteers for Ukraine”, a source that has so far been considered reliable and has not disseminated unverified reports. The message stated that Todor Kuzmov had died in combat while serving as a volunteer in Ukraine, expressing honor, respect and gratitude, and was accompanied by a photograph of him.

Until now, there had been no public information indicating that Kuzmov was participating in the fighting in Ukraine. According to Goritsa Radeva, an OFFNews correspondent based in the country, his death likely did not occur in recent days. She noted that she had been contacted earlier with questions about whether she knew him or had any connection to him, which may suggest that concerns about his fate existed before his death was officially acknowledged through the memorial page. These suspicions, she believes, were only confirmed yesterday.

To date, the deaths of only two Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine have been officially confirmed. One is Svetoslav Slavkov, who was killed in combat against Russian forces near Kupyansk in the final days of 2023. The other is Vladislav Mladenov from Dupnitsa, who died in June 2025.

The exact number of Bulgarian nationals currently fighting on the Ukrainian side remains unknown.

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Ukraine, death

Related Articles:

EU Blacklists Russophile Movement Tied to Bulgarian Espionage Suspect

The European Union has placed the International Russophile Movement linked to Bulgarian national Nikolai Malinov under sanctions

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01

Bulgaria’s Socialists Face Internal Revolt as Executive Bureau Quits, Pressure Mounts on Zafirov

The Bulgarian Socialist Party is facing a deep internal crisis after the entire Executive Bureau submitted its resignation, while party chairman Atanas Zafirov chose to remain in office

Politics | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 21:50

US Will Strike Russia if Ukraine Is Attacked Again

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed that, in the event of another Russian attack on Ukraine, the United States will respond militarily

World » Ukraine | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 12:07

Ukraine Peace Talks Heat Up: Europe Ready to Send Troops

European leaders have expressed readiness to lead a “multinational force” in Ukraine as part of a U.S.-backed plan aimed at achieving a peace agreement with Russia

World » EU | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:47

No Surrender of Donbas: Zelenskyy Defies US Push for Quick Peace Deal

President Volodymyr Zelensky has reaffirmed that Ukraine will not accept any scenario in which Donbas is recognized as Russian territory

World » Ukraine | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

75% of Ukrainians Oppose Donbas Withdrawal

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) has revealed that a significant majority of Ukrainians reject any “peace plan” that includes concessions such as the withdrawal of troops from Donbas

World » Ukraine | December 15, 2025, Monday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Obituaries

Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away

Society » Obituaries | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

Father Ivan of Novi Han Dies After a Lifetime of Serving the Poor and Homeless in Bulgaria

Father Ivan from Novi Han, known across Bulgaria for his lifelong dedication to the poor and vulnerable, has passed away

Society » Obituaries | September 15, 2025, Monday // 14:04

Giorgio Armani Dies at 91: Fashion World Loses Its Master of Timeless Elegance

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, one of the most influential designers of the modern era, has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group confirmed

Society » Obituaries | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 16:43

Prince of Darkness, Forever: Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath and solo star known as the “Prince of Darkness,” died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

Society » Obituaries | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Grandson of Bulgaria’s Last Communist Dictator Found Dead at 54

Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54

Society » Obituaries | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

Bozhana Apostolova, Esteemed Bulgarian Writer and Publisher, Dies at 80

Bulgarian writer and poetess Bozhana Apostolova has passed away at the age of 80

Society » Obituaries | June 2, 2025, Monday // 12:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria