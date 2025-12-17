Bulgarian Volunteer Killed Fighting on the Front in Ukraine

A Bulgarian national has reportedly lost his life while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine, OFFNews reported. The fallen volunteer has been identified as Todor Nikolaev Kuzmov.

At this stage, there is no official confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities. The information emerged through a post on the Facebook page “Memorial - International Volunteers for Ukraine”, a source that has so far been considered reliable and has not disseminated unverified reports. The message stated that Todor Kuzmov had died in combat while serving as a volunteer in Ukraine, expressing honor, respect and gratitude, and was accompanied by a photograph of him.

Until now, there had been no public information indicating that Kuzmov was participating in the fighting in Ukraine. According to Goritsa Radeva, an OFFNews correspondent based in the country, his death likely did not occur in recent days. She noted that she had been contacted earlier with questions about whether she knew him or had any connection to him, which may suggest that concerns about his fate existed before his death was officially acknowledged through the memorial page. These suspicions, she believes, were only confirmed yesterday.

To date, the deaths of only two Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine have been officially confirmed. One is Svetoslav Slavkov, who was killed in combat against Russian forces near Kupyansk in the final days of 2023. The other is Vladislav Mladenov from Dupnitsa, who died in June 2025.

The exact number of Bulgarian nationals currently fighting on the Ukrainian side remains unknown.