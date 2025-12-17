EU Blacklists Russophile Movement Tied to Bulgarian Espionage Suspect
The European Union has placed the International Russophile Movement linked to Bulgarian national Nikolai Malinov under sanctions
A Bulgarian national has reportedly lost his life while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine, OFFNews reported. The fallen volunteer has been identified as Todor Nikolaev Kuzmov.
At this stage, there is no official confirmation from the Ukrainian authorities. The information emerged through a post on the Facebook page “Memorial - International Volunteers for Ukraine”, a source that has so far been considered reliable and has not disseminated unverified reports. The message stated that Todor Kuzmov had died in combat while serving as a volunteer in Ukraine, expressing honor, respect and gratitude, and was accompanied by a photograph of him.
Until now, there had been no public information indicating that Kuzmov was participating in the fighting in Ukraine. According to Goritsa Radeva, an OFFNews correspondent based in the country, his death likely did not occur in recent days. She noted that she had been contacted earlier with questions about whether she knew him or had any connection to him, which may suggest that concerns about his fate existed before his death was officially acknowledged through the memorial page. These suspicions, she believes, were only confirmed yesterday.
To date, the deaths of only two Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine have been officially confirmed. One is Svetoslav Slavkov, who was killed in combat against Russian forces near Kupyansk in the final days of 2023. The other is Vladislav Mladenov from Dupnitsa, who died in June 2025.
The exact number of Bulgarian nationals currently fighting on the Ukrainian side remains unknown.
Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away
Father Ivan from Novi Han, known across Bulgaria for his lifelong dedication to the poor and vulnerable, has passed away
Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, one of the most influential designers of the modern era, has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group confirmed
Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary lead singer of Black Sabbath and solo star known as the “Prince of Darkness,” died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.
Todor Slavkov, the grandson of Bulgaria’s long-serving communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, has died suddenly at the age of 54
Bulgarian writer and poetess Bozhana Apostolova has passed away at the age of 80
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence