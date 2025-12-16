Stranded Russian Tanker 'Kairos' Safely Towed from Ahtopol to Burgas Bay

The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews began preparations to secure the vessel, including the deployment of an anchor using a five-ton generator transported on board a fishing boat. These final technical steps are part of the broader operation to stabilize the tanker at its new location.

Earlier in the day, the ship was successfully moved from waters off Ahtopol, where it had remained stationary for more than a week. The tanker set off shortly before 10:00 a.m., heading north toward Burgas while being escorted and pulled by three tugboats. The process of attaching the tugboats and handling the anchor system took close to four hours. The entire maneuver is being overseen by the Executive Agency Maritime Administration and is expected to conclude later in the evening.

At the same time, environmental authorities intensified monitoring of sea water near Ahtopol during the towing operation. According to the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Black Sea Basin Directorate has been conducting continuous checks in coordination with the Regional Laboratory in Burgas since Monday morning. The sampling focuses on indicators such as petroleum products, polychlorinated biphenyls, benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene, styrene and fats, with the aim of detecting any potential deterioration in water quality linked to the tanker’s movement.

Initial and follow-up analyses carried out after the incident showed no traces of oil pollution or other hazardous substances. All measured values remained well below established safety thresholds. Authorities said heightened surveillance of Black Sea waters will remain in place, with assurances that the public will be informed immediately if any signs of contamination emerge.

The Kairos had been anchored near Ahtopol for around ten days before the relocation. The vessel, sailing under the Gambian flag and owned by a Chinese company and part of the Russian "shadow fleet", became stranded off the Bulgarian Black Sea coast on December 5. There were ten crew members on board at the time. The situation arose after the Turkish tugboat Timur Bey, which had been towing the tanker, detached from it within Bulgarian territorial waters and returned south.

Following the incident, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and Transport and Communications Minister Grozdan Karadjov sought explanations from Turkey’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Mehmet Uyanik. The ambassador stated that the towing operation was conducted by a private Turkish firm without prior notification to Turkish state authorities. He added that relevant institutions in Turkey had launched an investigation and would provide the Bulgarian side with comprehensive information once it becomes available.