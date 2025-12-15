Bulgaria Intensifies Price Controls in Retail Sector Before Euro Introduction

Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Hits 5.2% in November, Prices Rise Modestly in Key Sectors
In November 2025, Bulgaria recorded an annual inflation rate of 5.2 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
As Bulgaria prepares for the adoption of the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCoo) has stepped up its supervisory activity, making price control a central focus of its work. Together with the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the commission is carrying out intensified and targeted inspections of grocery retailers, particularly those whose turnover in the previous financial year did not exceed BGN 10 million (approximately EUR 5.1 million).
Over the past week alone, the two institutions conducted a total of 80 joint inspections, with the CPCo acting as the lead authority in 42 of the cases. During each of these checks, inspectors required traders to present documentation and explanations justifying their pricing policies.
Earlier in December, the CPCo and NRA also ran a coordinated inspection campaign focused on shops selling meat, meat products and fish, with special attention given to fish products. Within this initiative, 111 joint inspections were carried out, 66 of which were led by the Consumer Protection Commission. In parallel with these joint actions, the CPCo independently requested pricing justifications and supporting documents from 167 traders after identifying price increases through the public price-monitoring platform “How much does it cost” (kolkostruva.bg).
Since 9 October 2025, the commission has issued 31 formal acts establishing administrative violations related to unjustified price hikes under the legislation governing the transition to the euro.
According to the CPCo, monitoring will continue to expand both in scope and across additional economic sectors. The commission emphasizes that its primary objective remains the protection of consumers, along with ensuring transparency, fairness and honest commercial practices during the sensitive period ahead of Bulgaria’s euro adoption.
The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, December 16, fog or low clouds are expected in the plains and valleys during the morning hours
Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities
The first outlet of the state-owned retail chain "People Shop," affiliated with oligarch and politician, sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act, Delyan Peevski, opened today in Kuklen, Plovdiv region.
Nearly one in five residents in Greece and Bulgaria struggle to keep their homes warm
A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence