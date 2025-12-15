Bulgaria Charges Senior Sofia Police Officers in Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Case

Crime | December 15, 2025, Monday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Charges Senior Sofia Police Officers in Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Case

Seven individuals, among them three serving police officers, have been formally charged for involvement in an organized crime group linked to arson, bribery and narcotics trafficking in Sofia and the Lovech region. Those accused include the head of Sofia’s Fifth Regional Police Department, an experienced operative from the same unit and a policewoman. The criminal structure is believed to have been active for roughly a year and a half, while the investigation itself began around five months ago under the supervision of the Lovech District Prosecutor’s Office. Significant quantities of drugs were discovered during the coordinated operation.

All seven defendants have been placed under 72-hour detention. Sofia police chief Lyubomir Nikolov confirmed that he has already submitted a proposal for the three officers to be removed from their posts. Meanwhile, the head of the Fifth Police Department, Plamen Yordanov, has challenged his detention, arguing before the Lovech District Court that there are no legal grounds for such a restrictive measure. A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The case was presented in more detail at a briefing at the Sofia Courthouse by Lovech District Prosecutor Valentin Valkov. He said the operation took place on December 12 in both Lovech and Sofia and resulted in charges against seven people, two of whom are identified as leaders of the organized crime group. Prosecutors reported the seizure of large quantities of marijuana, synthetic drugs and cocaine, along with cash amounting to tens of thousands of euros and gold valuables.

According to the prosecution, the suspects now face potential prison sentences ranging from three to 15 years, depending on the specific charges. Hearings to determine permanent preventive measures, including possible pretrial detention, are expected to take place in the coming days at the Lovech District Court.

Valkov emphasized that once evidence emerged pointing to police involvement, the leadership of the Interior Ministry and the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs acted without hesitation. He publicly credited Lyubomir Nikolov for insisting that any implicated officers must be held accountable, regardless of rank.

Nikolov, for his part, thanked the investigative teams and provided additional context about the detained officers. One of them heads the Fifth Regional Police Department and, due to his long professional background, possesses in-depth knowledge of police investigative methods. Another detainee has about 13 years of experience, largely focused on drug-related cases, while the third officer has roughly five years of service. Nikolov described their conduct as ethically unacceptable and stressed that it goes far beyond a mere disciplinary issue. He confirmed that he has formally asked the interior minister to suspend all officers charged by the Lovech prosecutor’s office.

During the joint briefing, prosecutors revealed that one of the accused police officers is believed to be a leader within the criminal group, though they avoided confirming whether this role belongs specifically to the head of the Fifth Police Department. Valkov added that the investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional charges, primarily against civilians, but possibly also against other Interior Ministry employees. The exact volume of seized narcotics is still being clarified.

Authorities also expect another suspect to be detained. According to Valkov, the individual has contacted investigators, stating he would appear only with a lawyer. Prosecutors indicated they are prepared to take further procedural steps if he fails to do so voluntarily. Valkov firmly rejected claims that the group operated under any form of police protection or “umbrella.”

In the meantime, by order of the Sofia police director, Commissioner Iliya Kuzmanov has been appointed to temporarily assume the duties of head of the Fifth Regional Police Department, effective immediately.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, sofia, charged, crime

Related Articles:

Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors

Society » Environment | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Sofia to Gain 2,000 New Parking Spaces as Municipality Launches Nine Facilities

Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Sydney Massacre Linked to Islamic State Associations, Gunmen Held Legal Weapons

Police believe the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was carried out by a father and son who used legally owned firearms, raising serious questions about Australia’s gun licensing system and intelligence oversight

World | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:13

Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38

United States and Bulgaria Continue Cooperation in Fight Against Organized Crime

The United States Department of Justice’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) on Friday (December 5) concluded a two-day workshop

Politics » Diplomacy | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Police Launch “Cobra” Operation in Sofia Over Suspected Financing of Protest Vandalism

A large-scale police operation involving the special unit “Cobra” is underway in Sofia’s Lyulin district, as well as at several other locations across the capital, according to NOVA sources.

Crime | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 15:05

Fourteen Charged Over Sofia Protest Clashes, Majority Remain in Custody

Fourteen people have been formally charged for their role in the violence that broke out during the December 1 protest in central Sofia

Crime | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 16:35

Bulgaria: Three Georgian Nationals Detained for Trafficking Migrants Near Pleven

At the request of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office, the Pleven District Court has ordered the pre-trial detention of three men, citizens of Georgia, who are accused of migrant trafficking

Crime | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 10:29

Truck Driver Remains in Custody After Killing an Entire Family in Plovdiv

Handcuffed and with his head bowed, 24-year-old Juney Dyulgerov appeared before the Plovdiv District Court in connection with the tragic traffic accident on the Plovdiv Ring Road

Crime | November 28, 2025, Friday // 18:26

Brutal Murder in Bulgaria: Businessman’s Son Beaten to Death and Thrown Into River

The 23-year-old son of a prominent businessman from Madan, Bulgaria, was violently killed and his body discarded in a local river, the Smolyan District Prosecutor's Office confirmed

Crime | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:30

Three Ukrainians Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Sofia: Young Man Loses His Life

In Sofia’s “Studentski Grad” neighborhood, a minor was fatally stabbed following a violent altercation in front of a local restaurant

Crime | November 26, 2025, Wednesday // 08:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria