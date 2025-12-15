Bulgaria Charges Senior Sofia Police Officers in Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Case

Seven individuals, among them three serving police officers, have been formally charged for involvement in an organized crime group linked to arson, bribery and narcotics trafficking in Sofia and the Lovech region. Those accused include the head of Sofia’s Fifth Regional Police Department, an experienced operative from the same unit and a policewoman. The criminal structure is believed to have been active for roughly a year and a half, while the investigation itself began around five months ago under the supervision of the Lovech District Prosecutor’s Office. Significant quantities of drugs were discovered during the coordinated operation.

All seven defendants have been placed under 72-hour detention. Sofia police chief Lyubomir Nikolov confirmed that he has already submitted a proposal for the three officers to be removed from their posts. Meanwhile, the head of the Fifth Police Department, Plamen Yordanov, has challenged his detention, arguing before the Lovech District Court that there are no legal grounds for such a restrictive measure. A court hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The case was presented in more detail at a briefing at the Sofia Courthouse by Lovech District Prosecutor Valentin Valkov. He said the operation took place on December 12 in both Lovech and Sofia and resulted in charges against seven people, two of whom are identified as leaders of the organized crime group. Prosecutors reported the seizure of large quantities of marijuana, synthetic drugs and cocaine, along with cash amounting to tens of thousands of euros and gold valuables.

According to the prosecution, the suspects now face potential prison sentences ranging from three to 15 years, depending on the specific charges. Hearings to determine permanent preventive measures, including possible pretrial detention, are expected to take place in the coming days at the Lovech District Court.

Valkov emphasized that once evidence emerged pointing to police involvement, the leadership of the Interior Ministry and the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs acted without hesitation. He publicly credited Lyubomir Nikolov for insisting that any implicated officers must be held accountable, regardless of rank.

Nikolov, for his part, thanked the investigative teams and provided additional context about the detained officers. One of them heads the Fifth Regional Police Department and, due to his long professional background, possesses in-depth knowledge of police investigative methods. Another detainee has about 13 years of experience, largely focused on drug-related cases, while the third officer has roughly five years of service. Nikolov described their conduct as ethically unacceptable and stressed that it goes far beyond a mere disciplinary issue. He confirmed that he has formally asked the interior minister to suspend all officers charged by the Lovech prosecutor’s office.

During the joint briefing, prosecutors revealed that one of the accused police officers is believed to be a leader within the criminal group, though they avoided confirming whether this role belongs specifically to the head of the Fifth Police Department. Valkov added that the investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional charges, primarily against civilians, but possibly also against other Interior Ministry employees. The exact volume of seized narcotics is still being clarified.

Authorities also expect another suspect to be detained. According to Valkov, the individual has contacted investigators, stating he would appear only with a lawyer. Prosecutors indicated they are prepared to take further procedural steps if he fails to do so voluntarily. Valkov firmly rejected claims that the group operated under any form of police protection or “umbrella.”

In the meantime, by order of the Sofia police director, Commissioner Iliya Kuzmanov has been appointed to temporarily assume the duties of head of the Fifth Regional Police Department, effective immediately.