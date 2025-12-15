Most Ukrainians Willing to Endure War as Zelensky Retains Strong Support

A majority of Ukrainians remain committed to enduring the ongoing war for as long as necessary, with 63 percent stating they are prepared to persist as long as needed, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from 26 November to 13 December 2025. An additional 1 percent said they could manage for approximately another year. Fifteen percent indicated a shorter period of tolerance, ranging from several months to half a year, while 21 percent were uncertain, an increase from 13 percent in September.

Expectations regarding the end of the conflict have shifted downward. Only 9 percent of respondents anticipate the war ending before 2026, down from 18 percent in September. Fourteen percent believe the conflict could conclude in the first half of 2026, 11 percent foresee the second half of 2026, and 32 percent project an end in 2027 or later. The share of respondents who were unsure rose to 33 percent, compared to 23 percent in September. The survey included 547 adults living in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and excluded residents of temporarily occupied territories or those who left Ukraine after February 24, 2022. The margin of error ranges from 2.5 to 5.6 percent depending on the indicator.

Regarding trust in political leadership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to enjoy strong support. Sixty-one percent of Ukrainians expressed trust in him, compared to 32 percent who did not, resulting in a net trust balance of +29 percent. Trust levels have remained broadly stable since early October but displayed short-term fluctuations: 49 percent trusted him during the last days of November, rising to 63 percent in early December, and reaching 65 percent in the week of 8–13 December.

Despite the war, most Ukrainians prefer that presidential elections be held only after a final peace agreement. The KIIS survey found that 57 percent insist elections should occur only after the full cessation of hostilities, with 25 percent favoring elections following a ceasefire with security guarantees. Only 9 percent support immediate elections. Anton Hrushetskyi, KIIS Executive Director, noted that the public largely perceives calls for elections under wartime conditions as attempts to weaken Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has indicated he is always ready for elections and open to potential legislative adjustments during martial law but awaits guidance from parliamentary deputies on the matter.

The survey also highlighted a marked decline in trust toward international partners. Trust in the United States has halved over the past year, falling from 41 percent in December 2024 to 21 percent, while distrust has doubled from 24 to 48 percent. NATO similarly saw a decline in trust, from 43 percent to 34 percent, with 41 percent now expressing distrust. Conversely, trust in the European Union remains relatively stable at 49 percent, with 23 percent expressing distrust. Sociologists emphasized that while wartime conditions may introduce certain biases, the survey maintains a high degree of representativeness and reliably reflects public sentiment.

In summary, Ukrainians show strong resilience and patience in the face of ongoing conflict, remain committed to Zelenskyy’s leadership, and generally prefer a post-war framework for elections. Meanwhile, trust in the United States and NATO has weakened significantly, reflecting the evolving perceptions of foreign allies amid prolonged hostilities.

