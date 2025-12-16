Bulgaria Weather on December 16: Morning Fog in Valleys, Sunny Skies by Afternoon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2025, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather on December 16: Morning Fog in Valleys, Sunny Skies by Afternoon @Pixabay

On Tuesday, December 16, fog or low clouds are expected in the plains and valleys during the morning hours. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 4° to 1°, with Sofia around minus 2°. By midday, most areas of the country will see sunny skies. Calm weather will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 7° and 12°, though lower in regions where fog persists; Sofia is expected to reach around 9°.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northeast in the morning, shifting to east-southeast in the afternoon. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach approximately 9°, while at 2,000 meters they will be 4°-5°.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light, initially from the west and later turning to east-northeast. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 10°-12°, with the sea temperature between 11° and 13° and waves reaching 1-2 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, sunny conditions are expected, with morning fog or low clouds in the plains and lowlands.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Annual Inflation Hits 5.2% in November, Prices Rise Modestly in Key Sectors

In November 2025, Bulgaria recorded an annual inflation rate of 5.2 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Society | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Slovakia’s Euro Adoption Anchored Economy Through Crises, Says Central Bank Economist

Michal Horvath, chief economist at the Slovak National Bank and executive director responsible for the institution’s monetary policy, emphasized that the adoption of the euro has acted as a stabilizing anchor through several major crises

World » EU | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Stranded Russian Tanker 'Kairos' Safely Towed from Ahtopol to Burgas Bay

The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 18:39

Bulgaria Intensifies Price Controls in Retail Sector Before Euro Introduction

As Bulgaria prepares for the adoption of the euro, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo) has stepped up its supervisory activity, making price control a central focus of its work

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 18:35

Bulgaria's President To Continue Government Consultations as Major Parties Reject Possibility of New Cabinet

President Rumen Radev held consultations with parliamentary forces GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) as part of the constitutional procedure to form a second regular government within the 51st National Assembly

Politics | December 15, 2025, Monday // 16:27

Peevski-Linked 'People Shop' Opens with Low Prices and Limited Staff

The first outlet of the state-owned retail chain "People Shop," affiliated with oligarch and politician, sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act, Delyan Peevski, opened today in Kuklen, Plovdiv region.

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 13:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Wakes Up to Frosty Start Before Sunny Monday

On Sunday night, much of Bulgaria will experience calm weather, with fog or low clouds forming in many plains and valleys, while other areas will remain largely clear

Society » Environment | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 17:36

Cloudy Skies and Cooler Mornings Ahead Across Bulgaria

During the night, the weather will remain cloudy, with light rain expected in some areas of Northern and Eastern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | December 8, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries Most Affected by 2024 Forest Fires

Bulgaria was among the European Union countries hardest hit by forest fires in 2024

Society » Environment | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:43

Bulgaria Weather Update: Cold Weekend Ahead with Rain and Snow in Mountain Resorts

Forecaster Petar Yankov has announced that Bulgaria will see a slight drop in temperatures over the coming weekend, with rainfall beginning tonight

Society » Environment | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Friday Weather in Bulgaria: Heavy Snow in the Mountains and Rain in the West

Bulgaria is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, with significant rainfall expected across much of the western half of the country, particularly in the southwest

Society » Environment | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 18:12

December 4 Forecast: Overcast Skies and Evening Rain Across Bulgaria

On Thursday, December 4, Bulgaria will see predominantly significant cloud cover across the country

Society » Environment | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria