Bulgaria Weather on December 16: Morning Fog in Valleys, Sunny Skies by Afternoon

On Tuesday, December 16, fog or low clouds are expected in the plains and valleys during the morning hours. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 4° to 1°, with Sofia around minus 2°. By midday, most areas of the country will see sunny skies. Calm weather will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 7° and 12°, though lower in regions where fog persists; Sofia is expected to reach around 9°.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light to moderate from the north-northeast in the morning, shifting to east-southeast in the afternoon. Temperatures at 1,200 meters altitude will reach approximately 9°, while at 2,000 meters they will be 4°-5°.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light, initially from the west and later turning to east-northeast. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 10°-12°, with the sea temperature between 11° and 13° and waves reaching 1-2 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, sunny conditions are expected, with morning fog or low clouds in the plains and lowlands.