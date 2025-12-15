Sofia to Gain 2,000 New Parking Spaces as Municipality Launches Nine Facilities

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 15:08
Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities, adding more than 2,000 spaces across the city over the next 12 to 18 months. The projects will be carried out through public-private partnerships, ensuring municipal land ownership remains unchanged, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev announced at a press briefing.

The selection process for the sites involved a detailed assessment of 269 properties, considering factors such as ownership status, urban planning readiness, archaeological constraints, transport safety, and actual parking demand. “This marks the first stage of a long-term strategy to address Sofia’s parking challenges,Terziev said, emphasizing that the aim is to implement a sustainable model rather than isolated initiatives.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Viktor Chaushev highlighted that Sofia faces significant pressure from high vehicle density, with over 750 cars per thousand residents, making the expansion of parking a priority. The nine initial sites chosen for rapid implementation are located in Ovcha Kupel (three sites), Ilinden, Nadezhda, Serdika, Poduyane, Krasno Selo, and Mladost. Some facilities will function as buffer parking near metro stations to encourage combined travel, with the Ilinden lot being the largest, offering roughly 400 spaces.

Chaushev noted that the parking expansion is part of a broader package of measures aimed at reducing traffic and parking pressure in residential areas. The construction will be sensitive to neighborhood environments, with locations chosen to support both local residents and commuters. Proximity to public transport and major road corridors was a key criterion to promote public transport use alongside private vehicles.

The concession model will be applied to larger sites, providing the municipality with greater control over operations and ensuring transparency, according to Boyko Dimitrov, chairman of the public-private partnership working group. A report including the nine sites will be submitted to the Sofia Municipal Council, after which financial and economic analyses will be conducted and project procedures will commence.

Terziev emphasized that all parking lots will remain municipal property, and some facilities may include additional public amenities such as green roofs or sports areas. He stressed that this is only the beginning of a comprehensive plan to develop parking alongside public transport improvements, aiming to create a more organized and sustainable urban environment in Sofia.

Estimated cost: With average construction costs in Bulgaria ranging around 2,500–3,000 BGN (€1,280–€1,540) per parking space, the total investment for the new 2,000+ spaces could reach approximately 5–6 million BGN (€2.56–€3.08 million).

