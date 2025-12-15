Peevski-Linked 'People Shop' Opens with Low Prices and Limited Staff

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 13:37
Bulgaria: Peevski-Linked 'People Shop' Opens with Low Prices and Limited Staff @podtepeto.com

The first outlet of the state-owned retail chain "People Shop," affiliated with oligarch and politician, sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act, Delyan Peevski, opened today in Kuklen, Plovdiv region. Peevski, a controversial figure in Bulgaria known for his media and business holdings as well as his political career, has been linked to numerous state and private ventures. The launch drew a large crowd, with shelves emptied within minutes. Items in demand included sugar, cooking oil, lentils, chickpeas, beans, chutney, Ruse-style stew, pickles, and soft drinks. The store is located within a COOP supermarket in the town.

Shoppers began queuing early in the morning, waiting for the opening ceremony to conclude, and the line extended across the store as customers quickly took the available products, local newspaper Maritsa reported.

Nikolay Petrov, the executive director of the chain, explained that the store is organized into clearly separated areas for essential household items. A mobile store, which also began operating today, will serve several villages in the Plovdiv region, offering staples such as milk, butter, flour, and pulses.

Petrov emphasized that the store’s concept focuses on simplicity, fast access, and affordability. Prices are significantly lower than those in the broader retail network, made possible through partnerships with manufacturers and an optimized business model. The chain operates with a lean team, three directors and four additional employees, which helps reduce delivery and logistics costs.

Our strategy is based on ‘Everyday Low Price,’ ensuring that selected products with the best price-quality ratio remain consistently affordable rather than offered temporarily as promotions,” Petrov noted. The team conducted thorough market research and negotiated with manufacturers, selecting only those who met both quality and price standards.

Currently, 11 manufacturers have signed contracts to supply goods, with further negotiations ongoing. The chain plans to maintain a focused assortment of around 100 products, prioritizing quality and accessibility rather than quantity. Logistics and organization are supported by partners RKS-Plovdiv and the Central Cooperative Union, allowing the chain to sustain prices, including promotional ones typical of large retail chains with 24/7 operations.

The mobile store covers seven settlements on a weekly schedule but currently does not include fresh fruits and vegetables due to logistical constraints, with possible inclusion after refining the distribution model.

The chain operates 70 stationary stores, with plans to expand across the country by the end of next year. Total investment for the current stores is minimal, approximately BGN 10 million (€5.1 million), primarily allocated as working capital, of which only 1% has been used for initial preparations. Prices are guaranteed to remain stable for at least two months.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Cooperative Union, Vanya Boyuklieva, described the initiative as a natural extension of COOP’s policy to provide goods of guaranteed quality at fair prices. She expressed confidence in the project’s success and nationwide expansion.

