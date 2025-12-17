Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors. The concept, prepared by the municipal enterprise "Sofiaplan" as part of the broader "Vision for Vitosha" initiative launched by Mayor Vasil Terziev, aims to integrate the urban environment with the mountain while minimizing ecological impact. The plan combines environmental analysis, infrastructure proposals, and an actionable roadmap for priority routes.

The report outlines a comprehensive framework for developing a network of walking and cycling paths. It includes an ecological assessment of green wedges and rivers in southern Sofia, proposes four main green corridors linking city parks to Vitosha, and evaluates the feasibility of infrastructure construction that minimizes disturbance to natural areas. A key feature is the proposed priority route from the National Palace of Culture to Vitosha in the Boyana district, including specific action plans for implementation. A second priority route, extending from Borisovata Gradina Park to the mountain along the Dragalevska River, is also scheduled for detailed planning. Both corridors are set to advance to investment projects within the next two years, with estimated costs to be clarified as studies progress.

The analysis considers seven major green wedges in Sofia-Iskar, Iztok, Borisov, Vartopo, South, Tsar Boris, and West. Only four of these directly connect to Vitosha, making them the focus of the plan. Each corridor has been assessed for its potential to provide direct, accessible, and environmentally sensitive routes between the city and the mountain. Conceptual schemes of pedestrian and bicycle paths have been developed for each area, forming a basis for future detailed studies.

The plan also identifies challenges, particularly the lack of reliable data. Experts highlight inconsistencies in riverbed locations, incomplete information on river corrections, and insufficient records regarding land ownership adjacent to green areas. These gaps necessitate further hydrological and land studies to ensure sustainable implementation. The study also mapped 14 green links between southern Sofia and Vitosha, with individual assessments of each, recognizing that some bicycle paths may be difficult to realize due to mountainous terrain. Nonetheless, locations suitable for pedestrian connectivity, particularly for recreational and sports use, have been identified along Boyanska Reka, Dragalevska Reka, Neofit Hilendarski Street, Drenovichka Reka, and Starata Reka.

The first priority route is envisioned as a seamless connection from the National Palace of Culture through South Park, integrating with the existing pedestrian and bicycle network and linking to Sofia’s Green Ring near Henrik Ibsen Street. The route continues along the Perlovska River, traverses the Manastirski Livadi-Iztok district, and follows the Boyanska Bara River, where a linear park with separate walking and cycling alleys, landscaping, and riverside public access is planned. Crossing major boulevards such as Bulgaria Blvd. and the Sofia Ring Road will rely on upgrading existing pedestrian and cycling paths rather than constructing new risky intersections. In Boyana, the corridor will provide access to the Boyana Church and several trailheads leading into Vitosha Nature Park.

Mayor Terziev emphasized the dual goals of the project: improving accessibility to Vitosha throughout the year while preserving the natural environment. He stated, "We want to connect the city and Vitosha not only through lifts and roads, but with green, peaceful routes that encourage outdoor activity and sustainable movement."

Looking ahead, the project represents an initial step. Detailed follow-up studies, active engagement with local communities, and confirmation of land ownership will be required before construction begins. Hydrological studies are essential to ensure safe and sustainable access to the mountain. Moreover, the carrying capacity of Vitosha Nature Park will be carefully considered, with zoning and planning designed to limit anthropogenic impact and safeguard protected areas. This integrated approach aims to provide a harmonious blend of urban mobility, recreational access, and environmental stewardship.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Vitosha, pedestrian, bicycle

Related Articles:

Christmas Trains Return to Sofia’s Streets with Festive Rides Through the City Center

Festive Christmas trains are once again rolling through the heart of Sofia

Society » Culture | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:25

Direct Flights Now Link Sofia and Warsaw Four Times a Week

Wizz Air, one of Bulgaria’s leading low-cost carriers, has announced the launch of direct flights between Sofia and Warsaw (Modlin)

Business » Tourism | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgaria Charges Senior Sofia Police Officers in Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Case

Seven individuals, among them three serving police officers, have been formally charged for involvement in an organized crime group linked to arson, bribery and narcotics trafficking in Sofia and the Lovech region

Crime | December 15, 2025, Monday // 16:12

Sofia to Gain 2,000 New Parking Spaces as Municipality Launches Nine Facilities

Sofia Municipality is set to expand its parking capacity with the construction of nine new parking facilities

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 15:08

Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Sofia Hosts Christmas Book Fair and 13th International Literary Festival

Sofia is set to welcome the annual Christmas Book Fair and the 13th International Literary Festival from December 9 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Wednesday Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Start, Clear Skies and Warming Trend

On Wednesday, early temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 3°C, with the capital starting the day at about minus 3°C

Society » Environment | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 20:25

Bulgaria Weather on December 16: Morning Fog in Valleys, Sunny Skies by Afternoon

On Tuesday, December 16, fog or low clouds are expected in the plains and valleys during the morning hours

Society » Environment | December 15, 2025, Monday // 17:07

Bulgaria Wakes Up to Frosty Start Before Sunny Monday

On Sunday night, much of Bulgaria will experience calm weather, with fog or low clouds forming in many plains and valleys, while other areas will remain largely clear

Society » Environment | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 17:36

Cloudy Skies and Cooler Mornings Ahead Across Bulgaria

During the night, the weather will remain cloudy, with light rain expected in some areas of Northern and Eastern Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | December 8, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries Most Affected by 2024 Forest Fires

Bulgaria was among the European Union countries hardest hit by forest fires in 2024

Society » Environment | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:43

Bulgaria Weather Update: Cold Weekend Ahead with Rain and Snow in Mountain Resorts

Forecaster Petar Yankov has announced that Bulgaria will see a slight drop in temperatures over the coming weekend, with rainfall beginning tonight

Society » Environment | December 5, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria