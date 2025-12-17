Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors. The concept, prepared by the municipal enterprise "Sofiaplan" as part of the broader "Vision for Vitosha" initiative launched by Mayor Vasil Terziev, aims to integrate the urban environment with the mountain while minimizing ecological impact. The plan combines environmental analysis, infrastructure proposals, and an actionable roadmap for priority routes.

The report outlines a comprehensive framework for developing a network of walking and cycling paths. It includes an ecological assessment of green wedges and rivers in southern Sofia, proposes four main green corridors linking city parks to Vitosha, and evaluates the feasibility of infrastructure construction that minimizes disturbance to natural areas. A key feature is the proposed priority route from the National Palace of Culture to Vitosha in the Boyana district, including specific action plans for implementation. A second priority route, extending from Borisovata Gradina Park to the mountain along the Dragalevska River, is also scheduled for detailed planning. Both corridors are set to advance to investment projects within the next two years, with estimated costs to be clarified as studies progress.

The analysis considers seven major green wedges in Sofia-Iskar, Iztok, Borisov, Vartopo, South, Tsar Boris, and West. Only four of these directly connect to Vitosha, making them the focus of the plan. Each corridor has been assessed for its potential to provide direct, accessible, and environmentally sensitive routes between the city and the mountain. Conceptual schemes of pedestrian and bicycle paths have been developed for each area, forming a basis for future detailed studies.

The plan also identifies challenges, particularly the lack of reliable data. Experts highlight inconsistencies in riverbed locations, incomplete information on river corrections, and insufficient records regarding land ownership adjacent to green areas. These gaps necessitate further hydrological and land studies to ensure sustainable implementation. The study also mapped 14 green links between southern Sofia and Vitosha, with individual assessments of each, recognizing that some bicycle paths may be difficult to realize due to mountainous terrain. Nonetheless, locations suitable for pedestrian connectivity, particularly for recreational and sports use, have been identified along Boyanska Reka, Dragalevska Reka, Neofit Hilendarski Street, Drenovichka Reka, and Starata Reka.

The first priority route is envisioned as a seamless connection from the National Palace of Culture through South Park, integrating with the existing pedestrian and bicycle network and linking to Sofia’s Green Ring near Henrik Ibsen Street. The route continues along the Perlovska River, traverses the Manastirski Livadi-Iztok district, and follows the Boyanska Bara River, where a linear park with separate walking and cycling alleys, landscaping, and riverside public access is planned. Crossing major boulevards such as Bulgaria Blvd. and the Sofia Ring Road will rely on upgrading existing pedestrian and cycling paths rather than constructing new risky intersections. In Boyana, the corridor will provide access to the Boyana Church and several trailheads leading into Vitosha Nature Park.

Mayor Terziev emphasized the dual goals of the project: improving accessibility to Vitosha throughout the year while preserving the natural environment. He stated, "We want to connect the city and Vitosha not only through lifts and roads, but with green, peaceful routes that encourage outdoor activity and sustainable movement."

Looking ahead, the project represents an initial step. Detailed follow-up studies, active engagement with local communities, and confirmation of land ownership will be required before construction begins. Hydrological studies are essential to ensure safe and sustainable access to the mountain. Moreover, the carrying capacity of Vitosha Nature Park will be carefully considered, with zoning and planning designed to limit anthropogenic impact and safeguard protected areas. This integrated approach aims to provide a harmonious blend of urban mobility, recreational access, and environmental stewardship.