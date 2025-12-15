Bulgaria's 'Revival' Backs Full Machine Voting and Rejects Euro Adoption

The “Revival” party has voiced its firm support for fully machine-based elections in Bulgaria, with MP Kosta Stoyanov emphasizing that only ballots directly produced by the machines should be counted, without the involvement of flash drives or external data exchanges. Speaking at a press conference in Varna, Stoyanov also reiterated the party’s longstanding demand for a thorough review and updating of the country’s electoral lists to ensure their accuracy ahead of any upcoming polls.

Stoyanov noted that significant changes to the Electoral Code are unlikely before the early elections expected in the spring, citing a lack of political will within the current National Assembly. According to him, the existing parliamentary majority does not have the mandate or intention to push through such reforms, leaving machine voting and electoral updates in limbo.

Beyond electoral issues, “Revival” maintains its opposition to Bulgaria joining the eurozone, advocating instead for the continued use of the lev. Stoyanov argued that although the transition might involve minor financial costs, approximately €2–3 million for system adjustments, it is preferable to absorb these now rather than risk greater economic consequences for Bulgarian citizens in the future. He suggested that the president convene the National Security Advisory Council to address potential risks associated with eurozone accession.

On the topic of recent mass protests, Stoyanov stressed that they were supra-party movements, reflecting broad public discontent rather than alignment with any specific political coalition. He criticized attempts by “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) to capitalize on the unrest, describing them as unsuccessful. Stoyanov expressed hope that the energy of these protests would translate into higher voter turnout, diminishing the influence of corporate and bought votes in future elections.

Regarding the formation of a caretaker government, Stoyanov suggested that if President Rumen Radev intends to launch a political project of his own, he should do so before the caretaker cabinet is established. This, he argued, would ensure equality among all parties contesting the elections. Stoyanov also advised the president to maintain distance from the main parties in the caretaker cabinet, particularly GERB and “DPS-New Beginning,” while avoiding direct alignment with WCC-DB to preserve fairness in the electoral process.